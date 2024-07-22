Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Character connected well with the masses...', Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee praised Allu Arjun

    Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee praised Allu Arjun's impactful performance in the film Pushpa: The Rise, highlighting the film's enduring appeal and commercial success

    Character connected well with the masses...', Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee praised Allu Arjun ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

    “Pushpa: The Rise” made a significant impact upon its release, captivating audiences and achieving remarkable success at the box office. Its exceptional performance set new records and generated immense excitement for its sequel, “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” which has become one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Even though the original film premiered in 2021, it continues to hold a top spot on the Ormax list of the most-loved Hindi theatrical films since 2009.

    ALSO READ: Prosenjit Chatterjee talks about shooting BOLD scenes with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film 'Chokher Bali'

    As anticipation builds for “Pushpa 2,” Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has publicly expressed his admiration for Allu Arjun and his acclaimed film. Known for his prominent role in modern Bengali cinema, Chatterjee recently praised Allu Arjun and “Pushpa: The Rise” during an interview. He highlighted the film’s compelling screenplay and Arjun's stellar performance, noting how the film resonated deeply with viewers.

    ALSO READ: 'Why use the word sex in an interview...', Sushmita Sen was judged for being bold and outspoken; Read on

    Chatterjee remarked, “Pushpa has been a monumental commercial success, with Allu Arjun’s character striking a powerful chord with audiences.”

    “Pushpa 2: The Rule” will be the highly anticipated follow-up to “Pushpa: The Rise,” which was a game-changer for Indian cinema in 2021. With its release scheduled for December 6, 2024, fans are eagerly looking forward to the film and expressing their excitement.

    ALSO READ: Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES]

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 3:51 PM IST
