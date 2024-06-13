'Chandu Champion' FIRST review: Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Petkar praises Kartik Aaryan's movie; Read

Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar was moved to tears at a special Delhi screening of Chandu Champion, a film about his life starring Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film showcases Petkar's inspiring journey

At a special screening in Delhi, Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar was deeply moved after watching Chandu Champion, a film that chronicles his life story. The event, attended by director Kabir Khan, actor Kartik Aaryan, and a large audience, held significant emotional weight. Kartik Aaryan expressed his feelings on Instagram, sharing that it was the "first screening of Chandu Champion with the Man himself . An evening filled with honor, joy, and tears with THE REAL CHAMPION. The Man who refused to surrender MR MURLIKANT PETKAR."

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the team has actively promoted Chandu Champion ahead of its imminent release. Recently, Nadiadwala Grandson shared a promotional video on Instagram, captioned, "The world called him a Namoona... but he proved to be a Champion!!" The clip features Kartik Aaryan and soldiers in training, eliciting enthusiastic responses from fans in the comment section.

Kartik Aaryan underwent a remarkable transformation for his role, reducing his body fat from 39% to 7% and transitioning from an insomniac to a fitness enthusiast. Reflecting on his journey, he stated that the life of the living legend Murlikant Petkar not only made him a stronger human being but also reinforced the belief that if you can dream it, you can achieve it... nothing is impossible.

Preparing for his role as Chandu posed immense challenges for Kartik, particularly in mastering swimming and boxing. He explained that it was incredibly challenging and discomforting. Swimming and boxing were never activities he envisioned himself doing. Combining all these elements in one film was demanding, and he had to approach them all professionally given his opponents were professionals—wrestlers, swimmers, or real boxers. Matching their level was tough, so he worked really hard. He described it as the toughest role of his career.

Kartik emphasized the profound impact of the role on his life and expressed his pride in the film, asserting that it has been a life-changing role for him, and he is genuinely proud of this film. He hopes people come to the theaters to watch it. As seen in the trailer, the hard work is evident.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion recounts the inspiring journey of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Starring Kartik Aaryan as Chandu, the film is scheduled for release on June 14, aiming to captivate audiences with its message of resilience and determination.

