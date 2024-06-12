Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: Rajinikanth arrives with his wife Latha in Vijayawada (WATCH)

    Actor Rajinikanth was seen at the Vijayawada airport with his wife Latha Rajinikanth. The celebrity will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu. 

    Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in: Rajinikanth arrives with his wife Latha in Vijayawada (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    Actor Rajinikanth will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu today, June 12. On Tuesday, June 11, the actor arrived at Vijayawada airport, accompanied by his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

    He walked out of the airport via heavy security. When the superstar's followers recognised him, they yelled 'Thalaivaa' to greet him. Rajinikanth, as always, donned a white shirt, while his wife Latha wore a yellow suit.

    Aside from Rajinikanth, numerous more South Indian cinema celebrities are likely to attend Naidu's swearing-in event. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun are slated to attend the event. Jr. NTR, the nephew of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, has also received an invitation. The swearing-in event will be held at 11:27 a.m. in Medha IT Park, adjacent Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

    Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena politician and younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi, is vying for the position of Deputy Chief Minister following an exceptional electoral showing. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are his nephews.

    Chandrababu Naidu's swearing ceremony will be attended by his NDA colleagues, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Earlier, Rajinikanth attended PM Modi's swearing-in event in New Delhi. Actor Anupam Kher recently posted a video of himself with the celebrity, describing him as 'God's gift to mankind'.

    On the job front, Rajinikanth is excited about the release of his next film, TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'.

