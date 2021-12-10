Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise

Bollywood movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is a romantic drama film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, released today; here are some Twitter reviews by the movie lovers

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is out, and many have started giving their reviews on social media. In the film, Ayushmann plays the role of bodybuilder Manu Munjal who falls in love with a super hot Zumba teacher Maanvi Brar played by Vaani Kapoor. Later, Ayushmann learned that his love interest a ‘transgirl’ makes him upset and disturbed. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series. Ayushmann is known for doing something different in his films like

going impotent in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan or going bald in Bala or wearing a saree in Dream Girl and the most loved and role was as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, and in this film too, he continues his fresh concepts

The movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui deals with the topic of the LGBTQ community. So far, the movie has received positive reviews, and critics loved it by giving the film 3 plus stars. However, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan taking potshots at actors and the film by calling it a 'punjabi soft porn film'

Here what he said, "Sorry I was wrong #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is not a soft porn film. Actually it’s a punjabi soft porn film." Previously, after watching the trailer of the film, he called the movie a 'soft porn film'.

He also tweeted, saying film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui) like this got 4 stars and good film like Satyameva Jayate-2 got 2, " एक बार फिर से “अक्कड़ बक्कड़ बम्बे बोल” करके उसी फ़िल्म समीक्षक ने #ChandigarhKareAashiqui को दिए 4* जिसने 4* महा वाहियात फ़िल्म सत्यमेवा जयते-2” को दिए थे! इस समीक्षक के आदर्श बहुत ही अच्छे हैं!" He was seen giving negative comments and reviews on his Twiiter account; he also shared a video review on his YouTube. "Film “sex in Chandigarh”is full of Ashleelta n gay sex n it’s shameful. I do agree that too many gay ppl are working in Bollywood, but it doesn’t mean they should make films on gay sex story. I can say with full confidence that ppl are not interested to watch such crap films, " He tweeted.

However, the movie has got good reviews from netizens and movie critics. Many called it 'Definitely worth a watch!' and 'A refreshing;Game changer Film'; let us take a look at a few tweets