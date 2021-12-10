  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise

    Bollywood movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is a romantic drama film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, released today; here are some Twitter reviews by the movie lovers

    Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui review: KRK calls it 'Punjabi soft porn film'; netizens think otherwise RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 8:39 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is out, and many have started giving their reviews on social media. In the film, Ayushmann plays the role of bodybuilder Manu Munjal who falls in love with a super hot Zumba teacher Maanvi Brar played by Vaani Kapoor. Later, Ayushmann learned that his love interest a ‘transgirl’ makes him upset and disturbed. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series. Ayushmann is known for doing something different in his films like 

    going impotent in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan or going bald in Bala or wearing a saree in Dream Girl and the most loved and role was as a sperm donor in Vicky Donor, and in this film too, he continues his fresh concepts

    The movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui deals with the topic of the LGBTQ community. So far, the movie has received positive reviews, and critics loved it by giving the film 3 plus stars. However, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan taking potshots at actors and the film by calling it a 'punjabi soft porn film'

    Here what he said, "Sorry I was wrong #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is not a soft porn film. Actually it’s a punjabi soft porn film." Previously, after watching the trailer of the film, he called the movie a 'soft porn film'.

    He also tweeted, saying film (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui) like this got 4 stars and good film like Satyameva Jayate-2 got 2, " एक बार फिर से “अक्कड़ बक्कड़ बम्बे बोल” करके उसी फ़िल्म समीक्षक ने #ChandigarhKareAashiqui को दिए 4* जिसने 4* महा वाहियात फ़िल्म सत्यमेवा जयते-2” को दिए थे! इस समीक्षक के आदर्श बहुत ही अच्छे हैं!" He was seen giving negative comments and reviews on his Twiiter account; he also shared a video review on his YouTube. "Film “sex in Chandigarh”is full of Ashleelta n gay sex n it’s shameful. I do agree that too many gay ppl are working in Bollywood, but it doesn’t mean they should make films on gay sex story. I can say with full confidence that ppl are not interested to watch such crap films, " He tweeted.

    However, the movie has got good reviews from netizens and movie critics. Many called it 'Definitely worth a watch!' and 'A refreshing;Game changer Film'; let us take a look at a few tweets

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 8:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi bag awards drb

    Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi bag awards

    Shraddha Kapoor, to get married next after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif? THIS is what her aunt has to say drb

    Shraddha Kapoor, to get married next after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif? THIS is what her aunt has to say

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check photos SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check out celeb reactions

    Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video RCB

    Deepika Padukone's fit body secret is out; check out her latest video

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat are officially Mr and Mrs now! drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: VicKat are officially Mr and Mrs now!

    Recent Stories

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm gcw

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash: Last rites to be performed with full military honours at 2 pm

    Spotted Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport SCJ

    Spotted: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aayush Sharma and more at Mumbai airport

    Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi bag awards drb

    Filmfare OTT Awards 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi bag awards

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress wore bright red Sabyasachi lehenga for her 7 pheras SCJ

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress wore bright red Sabyasachi lehenga for her 7 pheras

    Shraddha Kapoor, to get married next after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif? THIS is what her aunt has to say drb

    Shraddha Kapoor, to get married next after Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif? THIS is what her aunt has to say

    Recent Videos

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs BFC: "It was the worst first half in my time here at Bengaluru FC" - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 22): Bartholomew Ogbeche helps HFC pile misery on BFC with 1-0 win

    Video Icon