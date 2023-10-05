Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chaaver REVIEW: Is Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese's film worth watching?

    Chaaver Twitter Review: Kunchacko Boban and Antony Varghese's latest Malayalam film got a U/A certificate from the Censor Board before its release. Read some Twitter reactions of fans after watching the first show.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 9:49 AM IST

    Chaaver Twitter Review: Tinu Pappachan's much-anticipated political action thriller film 'Chaaver,' finally hit screens on October 5. Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, and Sajin Gopu are featured in the film, which has a star-studded ensemble. This release date has been pushed back several times. Originally scheduled for July 20, 2023, 'Chaaver' was pushed back to September 21, then September 28, before finally hitting theatres in October. Notably, the picture was given a U/A rating by the Censor Board before to its distribution.

    The Cast and Crew of Chaaver Kunchacko Boban plays Ashokan, Antony Varghese plays Kiran, Arjun Ashokan plays Arun, Sajin Gopu plays Asif, Sangita Madhavan Nair plays Devi, Joy Mathew plays Mukundan, Anuroop plays Thomas, Manoj K. U. plays Mustafa, Deepak Parambol, and Arun Narayan plays Arun Narayan. 'Chaaver' features a storyline written by Joy Mathew, who is recognised for his work in films such as 'Uncle' and 'Shutter.' Tinu Pappachan's third directorial effort follows the highly lauded 'Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil' and 'Ajagajantharam.'

    This is Tinu Pappachan's third film with Antony Varghese and his first with Kunchacko Boban. 'Chaaver' is produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly under their respective production brands, Arun Narayan Productions and Kavya Film Company, and has a music by Justin Varghese, cinematography by Jinto George, and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. SonyLIV purchased the digital rights to the film.

    The highly anticipated debut of "Chaaver" offers a thrilling cinematic experience for all filmgoers. 

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 9:49 AM IST
    Malayalam model Shiyas Kareem held in Chennai over sexual assault case

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Rakshit Shetty's dog 'Charlie' to enter Kichcha Sudeep's reality show; read details

    Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment; did the duo finally end their 9-year feud? Read this

    Watch: Van's dashcam records moments before Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi's Lamborghini collided with Ferrari

    Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Aishwarya Sharma or Arjit Taneja? Who is the winner? Name LEAKED

