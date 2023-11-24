Chaaver: Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan starrer starts streaming on THIS platform

The Malayalam movie Chaaver, starring Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan, and Antony Varghese, started streaming on OTT. The movie was released on October 5.

The Malayalam movie Chaaver starring Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan, and Antony Varghese was released on October 5. Meanwhile, the movie is now available on OTT. The movie can now be watched on Sony LIV. The movie was a cinematic experience that captivated the audience with conflicts, survival, lively visuals, and unique music.

According to the makers, Chaaver is set in a backdrop of fierce political rivalries which culminate in violent confrontations and the declaration of a political statement. The film also has Antony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in lead roles. The movie was released in a budget of Rs 20 crore, however, underperformed with a budget of Rs 1.80 crore.

The cast and Crew of Chaaver Kunchacko Boban plays Ashokan, Antony Varghese plays Kiran, Arjun Ashokan plays Arun, Sajin Gopu plays Asif, Sangita Madhavan Nair plays Devi, Joy Mathew plays Mukundan, Anuroop plays Thomas, Manoj K. U. plays Mustafa, Deepak Parambol, and Arun Narayan plays Arun Narayan. 'Chaaver' features a storyline written by Joy Mathew, who is recognised for his work in films such as 'Uncle' and 'Shutter.' Tinu Pappachan's third directorial effort follows the highly lauded 'Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil' and 'Ajagajantharam.'

'Chaaver' is produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly under their respective production brands, Arun Narayan Productions and Kavya Film Company, and has music by Justin Varghese, cinematography by Jinto George, and editing by Nishadh Yusuf.