    Censor Board to chop off 90% of Diljit Dosanjh’s Ghallughara? Here's what we know

    Ghallughara, the film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, directed by Honey Trehan, is facing problems receiving the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification. The CBFC awarded the movie an A certification, although with 21 cuts. 

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 7:25 PM IST

    Ghallughara, a Honey Trehan-directed film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, has recently been in conflict with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC granted the movie certification, but with 21 cuts. Jaswant Singh Khalra, a well-known Sikh human rights activist who was involved throughout the 1990s insurgency in Punjab, served as the inspiration for Ghallughara. In the movie, the singer-actor will portray Jaswant Singh Khalra, the main character. Hoeny Tehran, a filmmaker, has voiced opposition to the CBFC decision, and a court hearing is scheduled for Friday, July 14. 

    According to sources, the CBFC has questioned some situations and dialogues in the movie that have the potential to incite violence and radicalise Sikh youngsters. The CBFC debated how the movie might affect the nation's sovereignty and relations with other nations. Before, Ronnie Screwvala, the director of RSVP Film, contested the 21 suggested cuts by CBFC and appealed to the Bombay High Court under section 5C of the Cinematograph Act. 

    WORK FRONT: On the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh's mesmerising performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival recently went viral online. He was the first ever Punjabi performer at the renowned music event. The movie's female lead, Parineeti Chopra, is directed by Imtiaz Ali. Amar Singh Chamkila, a great pop star who rose to popularity in the 1980s, will be the subject of the movie. For those who don't know, Chamkila was murdered when she was 27 years old.

    According to sources, approximately 90% of the picture would have to be cut if the Central Board of picture Certification's (CBFC) decision is upheld. This raises a crucial issue regarding the independence of artists and their right to authentically share their story. It's an unusual request that defies the fundamental ideas of storytelling as well as the creative process. The film Ghallughara, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, has problems. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded 21 edits, which Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films disputed. Under section 5C of the Cinematograph Act, they appealed the decision before the Bombay High Court.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 7:25 PM IST
