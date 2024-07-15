Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final: 'It was depressing' says Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed dissatisfaction over Novak Djokovic's defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 finals. Amitabh Bachchan took to his X(formerly Twitter) handle and shared his thoughts.

In the Wimbledon 2024 finals, Novak Djokovic was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz, and Amitabh Bachchan expressed his unhappiness with the incident. After expressing his dissatisfaction on social media, the actor also used the opportunity to offer his congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz on his triumph. On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X(formerly Twitter) handle and penned, “T 5072 – SPAIN must be in celebration tonight ..Alcaraz of Spain, wins Wimbledon ; and Spain wins the EURO 24 , beating England 2-1 .. My favorite Djokovic lost , so it was depressing .. but he lost to a young player of some brilliance , Carlos Alcaraz .. but generous in defeat!”

The Wimbledon 2024 finals featured a thrilling encounter in which Alcaraz defeated Djokovic for his second consecutive Wimbledon victory. Even though Bachchan was not physically there at Wimbledon, his post demonstrates his strong interest and excitement for sports.

Apart from Amitabh, a number of other celebs, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kareena Kapoor, congratulated Carlos on his major win. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote from the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). According to the actor's blog, he was visiting a family who had gathered to record an episode of KBC when he observed dirt on the ground. The celebrity stated that he bent to pick it up from the floor, causing a major 'fuss'. He claimed that people praised him for being 'humble' while he was only being himself.

“It is not being humble of setting example .. it’s just an act of extreme normality .. and the hullabalooo is deafening .. And the director saying it was one hellava thing that I asked him permission to go to the washroom during the shoot .. Yes I do need to take permission .. it is his set, his time , he is the Captain, I am the servant that has been employed, if I need to go for nature’s call , I must seek his permission .. !!!” Big B added.

Amitabh Bachchan recently appeared in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. He is currently set to make his Tamil movie debut with Vettaiyan.

