Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final: 'It was depressing' says Amitabh Bachchan

    Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed dissatisfaction over Novak Djokovic's defeat against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 finals. Amitabh Bachchan took to his X(formerly Twitter) handle and shared his thoughts.

    Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final: 'It was depressing' says Amitabh Bachchan RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    In the Wimbledon 2024 finals, Novak Djokovic was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz, and Amitabh Bachchan expressed his unhappiness with the incident. After expressing his dissatisfaction on social media, the actor also used the opportunity to offer his congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz on his triumph. On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his X(formerly Twitter) handle and penned, “T 5072 – SPAIN must be in celebration tonight ..Alcaraz of Spain, wins Wimbledon ; and Spain wins the EURO 24 , beating England 2-1 .. My favorite Djokovic lost , so it was depressing .. but he lost to a young player of some brilliance , Carlos Alcaraz .. but generous in defeat!”

    The Wimbledon 2024 finals featured a thrilling encounter in which Alcaraz defeated Djokovic for his second consecutive Wimbledon victory. Even though Bachchan was not physically there at Wimbledon, his post demonstrates his strong interest and excitement for sports.

    Also Read: Indian 2: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Kamal Haasan's film

    Apart from Amitabh, a number of other celebs, including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kareena Kapoor, congratulated Carlos on his major win. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote from the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). According to the actor's blog, he was visiting a family who had gathered to record an episode of KBC when he observed dirt on the ground. The celebrity stated that he bent to pick it up from the floor, causing a major 'fuss'. He claimed that people praised him for being 'humble' while he was only being himself.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    “It is not being humble of setting example .. it’s just an act of extreme normality .. and the hullabalooo is deafening .. And the director saying it was one hellava thing that I asked him permission to go to the washroom during the shoot .. Yes I do need to take permission .. it is his set, his time , he is the Captain, I am the servant that has been employed, if I need to go for nature’s call , I must seek his permission .. !!!” Big B added.

    Also Read: Anant-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Tamannaah to Ravindra Jadeja, guest list

    Amitabh Bachchan recently appeared in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. He is currently set to make his Tamil movie debut with Vettaiyan.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 4:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Deepika Padukone poses with Orry at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's marriage; fans say 'Deepikafied' [PHOTOS]

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences anr

    Lakshya's action thriller 'Kill' stuns Kerala box-office; mints over Rs 73 lakh from Malayali audiences

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more ATG

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more

    Fact Check: Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan pose together at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding? RBA

    Fact Check: Did Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan pose together at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding?

    Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast ATG

    'Tom Cruise shot Mission Impossible in 55 days...' Akshay Kumar BREAKS silence on wrapping up films fast

    Recent Stories

    Big blow to PTI: Pakistan government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party AJR

    BREAKING | Big blow to PTI: Pakistan government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party

    Vivo T3x to Moto G64: 5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 gcw

    Vivo T3x to Moto G64: 5 best smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

    IMD issues high alert for Bengaluru as heavy rainfall expected for three days vkp

    IMD issues high alert for Bengaluru as heavy rainfall expected for 3 days

    Unseen photos: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev's Thailand wedding pictures OUT; dont miss it RBA

    Unseen photos: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev's Thailand wedding pictures OUT; dont miss it

    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know AJR

    Suspected Chandipura virus outbreak claims young lives in THIS state: Here's what you should know

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon