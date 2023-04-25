BTS' Jungkook fulfills promise, unveils 'perilla oil makguksu' recipe, ARMY goes crazy

BTS Jungkook's adorable antics amused the fans while he was cooking, and they tweeted about how impressed they were with his abilities.

To the pleasure of his fans, BTS member Jungkook made yet another unexpected late-night cameo on Weverse. This time, he demonstrated his culinary prowess by serving "perilla oil makguksu" to his fans. During the LIVE cooking demonstration, fans enjoyed watching as Jungkook provided step-by-step directions on making the delectable Korean noodle dish. Fans couldn't get enough of his endearing demeanour and funny cooking antics, which further increased the excitement of the webcast. Following the session, followers expressed their admiration and awe for Jungkook's culinary prowess on social media, with many eagerly expecting the forthcoming recipe.

Jungkook later posted the "recipe for toasty buldak mayo perilla oil makguksu", as promised. The post read, "perilla oil 4 (the cold pressed 100% pure perilla oil), cham sauce 2 (t/n: lighter, a little bit sweeter than soy sauce), buldak sauce 1 buldak mayo, 1 egg yolk 1 (and take out all the stringy things!). (you can probably add minced garlic and/or chili flakes to taste but personally haven't tried it myself)."

"So mix all of that together and your sauce is complete if you're making a bigger portion multiply all of that by two and it’ll be good. Boil as much of the buckwheat noodles as you want to eat, then put in cold water to wash out the starch and toss the noodles to drain them well, Then pour as much sauce as you want over the noodles and add seaweed flakes. I don’t mean just any normal dried seaweed flakes, I’m talking about those seasoned ones!!! So you top it off with the flakes and that's iiiiiiiit!"

Following Jungkook's social media posting of his "perilla oil makguksu" recipe, ARMYs swamped the post with recommendations that he launches his culinary show. Many people were surprised at how simple he found the dish to create and commended his culinary abilities. Fans are still in awe of Jungkook's abilities in the cuisine and his musical prowess.

Park Seo Joon and IU's new film "Dream" recently had its VIP premiere, and Jungkook and fellow BTS member V were there. Park Seo Joon and Taehyung have a good connection and are presently co-creating the variety programme Jinny's Kitchen. To encourage the movie's cast, Jungkook teamed up with V, and the two posed for photos there.

