    Brahmastra: 18 torrent sites barred from streaming, downloading Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer

    Big relief to the makers of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva as the Delhi High Court has banned a total of 18 sites from streaming the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will hit the theatres on Friday.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    With only a few days left for the theatrical release of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, a big relief has come for the makers. The Delhi High Court on Monday banned a total of 18 notorious websites from streaming or downloading filmmaker Aya Mukerji’s highly anticipated film. The decision comes in days before the film’s release on September 9.

    Amidst boycott calls for ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, the court’s order comes in as a big relief for the maker. According to reports, the illegal streaming of 'Brahmastra' has been banned. Not only this, but the court has also banned the viewing, uploading, hosting and re-telecasting of the film.

    The decision is being hailed by the makers, especially since several films have faced the burnt of being leaked on multiple torrent websites including Tamil Rockers. The films were leaked on these notorious sites just hours after their theatrical release and were available for download in HD quality. From Gangubai Kathiawadi to RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Laal Singh Chaddha, Karthikeya 2 and many others have been the victim of piracy as the films got leaked on several websites.

    Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been running on a packed schedule ahead of the film’s release. This is the first time that the couple will be seen together on the silver screen. Recently, the two were in Hyderabad for the film’s promotions wherein they were joined by filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar, and actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

    Brahmastra, a mythological trilogy, has been helmed by ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ actor Ayan Mukerji. This movie happens to be Ayan’s third directorial after ‘Wake Up Side’ and YJHD. Interestingly, it also marks the third collaboration between best friends Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Meanwhile, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
