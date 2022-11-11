Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance

Despite multiple releases, the past week has been rather disappointing for the Hindi box office. With the Thursday box office collections out, take a look at how the films performed.

From Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ to Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Double XL’, the past week has had three Bollywood releases. Yet, they have had no impact on the business of Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, which has been successfully running at the box office for over a month now.

Speaking of the collections, while ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Ram Setu’ have shown a fairly decent performance, despite good reviews, Janhvi’s film could not earn huge. On the other hand, the collections for ‘Double XL’ have also been disappointing.

Come Friday, and a new film is ready to mint numbers at the box office. This week, it is Sooraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer film ‘Uunchai’ has released in the theatres. Now, with the release of a new film, it will be interesting to see if trade analysts can expect some big numbers at the ticket window or not. Meanwhile, take a look at how all the films performed at the box office on Thursday.

Ram Setu: Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film which also features actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharruccha, has seen a significant drop in its collections. On Thursday, it collected approximately Rs 55 lakh, taking its domestic total to Rs 73.77 crore. With this, the film’s global collections stand at Rs 92.78 crore.

Phone Bhoot: The film starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter is doing decent business at the box office. With the collection of Rs 1.05 crore on the seventh day of the film, the total business of 'Phone Bhoot' has reached Rs 12.88 crore and Rs 14.64 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kantara: Rishabh Shetty's film has completed six weeks at the box office. As it enters its seventh week, ‘Kantara’ continues to be the highest-grosser, presently. On Thursday, the film collected around Rs 2.31 crore. With this, the film's total earnings have crossed Rs 279 crore in India while its global collections have reached a whopping Rs 350 crore.

Mili: Janhvi Kapoor's film is failing to attract the audience. According to reports, the film collected only Rs 25 lakh on the seventh day. If we talk about the total collection of the film, then 'Mili' has earned only Rs 2.91 crore.



Uunchai: Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra, Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ hit the cinema halls on Friday. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film needs to earn anything around Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore on the opening day.