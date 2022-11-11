Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance

    Despite multiple releases, the past week has been rather disappointing for the Hindi box office. With the Thursday box office collections out, take a look at how the films performed. 

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    From Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ to Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Double XL’, the past week has had three Bollywood releases. Yet, they have had no impact on the business of Rishabh Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, which has been successfully running at the box office for over a month now.

    Speaking of the collections, while ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Ram Setu’ have shown a fairly decent performance, despite good reviews, Janhvi’s film could not earn huge. On the other hand, the collections for ‘Double XL’ have also been disappointing.

    Come Friday, and a new film is ready to mint numbers at the box office. This week, it is Sooraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer film ‘Uunchai’ has released in the theatres. Now, with the release of a new film, it will be interesting to see if trade analysts can expect some big numbers at the ticket window or not. Meanwhile, take a look at how all the films performed at the box office on Thursday.

    ALSO READ: 'How fu****g iconic...' Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her

    Ram Setu: Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film which also features actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharruccha, has seen a significant drop in its collections. On Thursday, it collected approximately Rs 55 lakh, taking its domestic total to Rs 73.77 crore. With this, the film’s global collections stand at Rs 92.78 crore.

    Phone Bhoot: The film starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter is doing decent business at the box office. With the collection of Rs 1.05 crore on the seventh day of the film, the total business of 'Phone Bhoot' has reached Rs 12.88 crore and Rs 14.64 crore at the worldwide box office.

    ALSO READ: PICTURES: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive home with their baby daughter

    Kantara: Rishabh Shetty's film has completed six weeks at the box office. As it enters its seventh week, ‘Kantara’ continues to be the highest-grosser, presently. On Thursday, the film collected around Rs 2.31 crore. With this, the film's total earnings have crossed Rs 279 crore in India while its global collections have reached a whopping Rs 350 crore.

    Mili: Janhvi Kapoor's film is failing to attract the audience. According to reports, the film collected only Rs 25 lakh on the seventh day. If we talk about the total collection of the film, then 'Mili' has earned only Rs 2.91 crore.
     
    Uunchai: Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra, Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’ hit the cinema halls on Friday. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the film needs to earn anything around Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore on the opening day.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card RBA

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card

    Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Fit to Fat: Kartik Aaryan's trainer on actor gaining 14kgs for Freddy RBA

    Fit to Fat: Kartik Aaryan's trainer on actor gaining 14kgs for Freddy

    How fu****g iconic... Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her drb

    'How fu****g iconic...' Urfi Javed fumes over FIR filed against her

    Recent Stories

    Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    India Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details - adt

    India, Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain - Sunil Gavaskar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'BCCI would have marked Pandya out as the next captain' - Gavaskar

    PM Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions today; know the routes to avoid - adt

    PM Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions today; know the routes to avoid

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC bank on home record to turn their fortunes against struggling East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC bank on home record to turn their fortunes against struggling East Bengal FC

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon