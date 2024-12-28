Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Anushka Sharma poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now being played in Australia. Anushka Sharma has been there for over a month to show her support for Virat Kohli and Team India.

Anushka Sharma has been in Australia for over a month, supporting Virat Kohli and Team India in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A recent snapshot from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) shows her standing with Indian batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy's family. Fans also saw Athiya Shetty, who is pregnant, in the photo.

On December 27, 2024, Nitish Kumar Reddy's father posted the snapshot to Instagram Stories. Anushka wore a white shirt with denim trousers and black flats. She appeared fresh in the shot, with her hair down and a hair tie over her wrist, smiling joyfully. Nitish's father captioned it "A lovely moment," with a heart-eye emoji.

The shot was taken inside the MCG, and mom-to-be Athiya Shetty, who is in Melbourne with her husband KL Rahul, can be seen in the background. She was dressed in white and looked to be talking on the phone. Athiya and KL Rahul, who married in January 2023, just announced they are expecting their first child. On Friday, the pair shocked their fans with a joyous post announcing the lovely addition to their growing family.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in Australia with their children, Vamika and Akaay. They also marked their seventh wedding anniversary there. On December 11, the couple was seen outside their team hotel in Brisbane. A few days later, Anushka shared a delighted photo with Virat, showing off their munchies, with the remark, "Best day ever!"

Meanwhile, on December 28, Nitish Kumar Reddy achieved his first Test fifty for India in the fourth Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 21-year-old all-rounder, who batted at No. 8, hit the milestone with a boundary off Mitchell Starc on the 81st delivery of the innings. To celebrate, Reddy adopted the viral Pushpa hand signal, which was popularised by the film and soon gained traction among fans online.

