Bloody Daddy Review: Shahid Kapoor's film released on Jio Cinema gets mixed reaction

    Bloody Daddy Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor's movie, which was based on Sleepless Night, was co-written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar gets mixed reactions from the fans of the actor and film critics.

    Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor's action film, went straight to Jio Cinema after being shot during the peak COVID-19 outbreak in roughly 36 days. Ali Abbas Zafar co-wrote and directed the film based on the French film Sleepless Night. Many called it a well-made criminal series centred around drug mafias. Fans flocked to their social media accounts to appreciate Shahid's film. While some may have reservations, practically everyone is relieved to see Shahid. Several people have mentioned how Rajeev Khandelwal is a hidden treasure of an actor.

    Bloody Daddy Twitter Review:
    Bloody Daddy was released on Jio Cinema on June 9 and has received mixed reviews from fans of the actor and film reviewers.

    Bloody Daddy Storyline: 
    An NCB Officer (Shahid Kapoor) and his crew are on a mission in Gurugram to apprehend the drug lord (Ronit Roy) and ruin his drug operation. When a drug lord kidnaps an NCB officer's son in return for a bag of intoxicating material, the officer has no option but to listen. As he sets off with the bag to save his son, he hears of moles in NCB and raises the ire of his department. 

    Bloody Daddy Cast: 
    In several key parts, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, Vivan Bhathena, Zeishan Quadri, Mukesh Bhhatt, Vikram Mehra, Amy Aela, and Sartaaj Kakkar. Bloody Daddy Twitter Analysis The film is free to stream on Jio Cinema. This allows film fans who are not OTT platform subscribers to access and enjoy the material for free. Is Shahid Kapoor's action thriller worth your time and attention? Let's have a look at some of the tweets from netizens who saw the movie a little sooner than the others.

    Bloody Daddy Team 
    The script for Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial debut was co-written by Ali Abbas Zafar, Aditya Base, and Siddharth-Garima. The film is based on the novel Sleepless Night by Frederic Jardin. Jio Studios produced the film with AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and Sradvn Production. Julius Packiam created the background soundtrack for Bloody Daddy, which was shot by Marcin Laskawiec. The songs in the film were written by Badshah, Aditya Dev, and Anuj Garg. The editing department was led by Steven H Bernard.


     

