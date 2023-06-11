Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi 'Mukhebhaat' ceremony: Baby dons Benarasi saree

    Devi Annaprashan Ceremony: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and TV star Karan Singh Grover tied the knot on April 30, 2016 and welcomed Devi in 2022. The actress shared a video from their daughter's Mukhebhaat ceremony. 

     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are the joyful parents of the most adorable baby girl. On November 12, 2022, the couple was blessed with their first child, Devi. Since then, the new parents haven't stopped sharing adorable photos and videos of their baby. 

    On June 10, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover posted a video from their daughter's Mukhe Bhaat ceremony on their Instagram accounts. The Mukhe Bhaat ritual refers to the first time solid food is introduced to the baby.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Devi's Mukhe Bhaat also called Annaprashan Ceremony
    The couple's families and friends attended Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi's Mukhe Bhaat. The baby donned a red Banarasi saree for the ceremony that featured golden motifs. 

    She also wore a gold necklace, payal, and mukut (tiny crown). Bipasha captioned the video, "Devi’s Mukhebhaat Durga Durga #ricefeedingceremony #devibasusinghgrover #mukhebhaat #monkeylove (sic)."

    Earlier last month, when Devi turned 6 months old, Bipasha shared a cute and heartwarming post that read, “Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi ❤️ Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts ❤️ Grateful #devibasusinghgrover #halfbirthday #hafwaytoone.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Love Story: 
    Karan and Bipasha met on the sets of Alone (2015). In an interview, the pair frequently stated that it wasn't love at first sight, but they only bonded and fell in love after working together. The pair married on April 30, 2016 in a star-studded wedding ceremony. They later held a star-studded event for their Bollywood friends, which was attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others. 

    A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
