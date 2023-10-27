Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift gets 20 nominations, SZA and Morgan Wallen receive 17 nods each

    The list of nominees for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards is now available, and here's who has earned how many nods and nominations in which categories.

    Billboard Music Awards 2023: Taylor Swift gets 20 nominations, SZA and Morgan Wallen receive 17 nods each
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 7:36 AM IST

    With 2023 coming to an end, the final batch of award events for the year, including the Billboard Music Awards, are ready to be staged. The nominees list for this year's edition was just released, and Taylor Swift not only topped but also dominated the list with 20 nominations. Morgan Wallen and SZA are second with 17 nominations apiece, while The Weeknd and Drake are third with 16 and 14 nominations, respectively.

    The event will take place on November 19, 2023. The eligibility dates for this year's event are November 19, 2022, to October 21, 2023, with winners selected by how the artist's song did on the year-end Billboard charts. Here is the complete list of nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

    Nominations for the Billboard Music Awards 2023

    Top Artist

    • Drake

    • Luke Combs

    • Morgan Wallen

    • SZA

    • Taylor Swift

    Top New Artist

    • Bailey Zimmerman

    • Ice Spice

    • Jelly Roll

    • Peso Pluma

    • Zach Bryan

    Top Male Artist

    • Drake

    • Luke Combs

    • Morgan Wallen

    • The Weeknd

    • Zach Bryan

    Top Female Artist

    • Beyoncé

    • Miley Cyrus

    • Olivia Rodrigo

    • SZA

    • Taylor Swift

    Top Duo / Group

    • Eslabon Armado

    • Fifty Fifty

    • Fuerza Regida

    • Grupo Frontera

    • Metallica

    Top Billboard 200 Artist

    • Drake

    • Luke Combs

    • Morgan Wallen

    • SZA

    • Taylor Swift

    Top Hot 100 Artist

    • Drake

    • Luke Combs

    • Morgan Wallen

    • SZA

    • Taylor Swift

    Top Hot 100 Songwriter

    • Ashley Gorley

    • Jack Antonoff

    • SZA

    • Taylor Swift

    • Zach Bryan

    Top Hot 100 Producer

    • Jack Antonoff

    • Joey Moi

    • Metro Boomin

    • Taylor Swift

    • Zach Bryan

    Top Streaming Songs Artist

    • Drake

    • Morgan Wallen

    • SZA

    • Taylor Swift

    • Zach Bryan

    Top Radio Songs Artist

    • Miley Cyrus

    • Morgan Wallen

    • SZA

    • Taylor Swift

    • The Weeknd

    Top Song Sales Artist

    • Jason Aldean

    • Miley Cyrus

    • Morgan Wallen

    • Oliver Anthony Music

    • Taylor Swift

    Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

    • Bad Bunny

    • Morgan Wallen

    • SZA

    • Taylor Swift

    • The Weeknd

    Top Billboard Global Artist

    • Bad Bunny

    • Ed Sheeran

    • NewJeans

    • Taylor Swift

    • The Weeknd

    Top R&B Artist

    • Beyoncé

    • Chris Brown

    • Rihanna

    • SZA

    • The Weeknd

    Top R&B Male Artist

    • Chris Brown

    • Miguel

    • The Weeknd

    Top R&B Female Artist

    • Beyoncé

    • Rihanna

    • SZA

    Top R&B Touring Artist

    • Beyoncé

    • Bruno Mars

    • The Weeknd

    Top Rap Artist

    • 21 Savage

    • Drake

    • Lil Baby

    • Metro Boomin

    • Travis Scott

    Top Rap Male Artist

    • 21 Savage

    • Drake

    • Travis Scott

    Top Rap Female Artist

    • Doja Cat

    • Ice Spice

    • Nicki Minaj

    Top Rap Touring Artist

    • 50 Cent

    • Drake

    • Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

    Top Country Artist

    • Bailey Zimmerman

    • Luke Combs

    • Morgan Wallen

    • Taylor Swift

    • Zach Bryan

    Top Country Male Artist

    • Luke Combs

    • Morgan Wallen

    • Zach Bryan

    Top Country Female Artist

    • Lainey Wilson

    • Megan Moroney

    • Taylor Swift

    Top Country Duo / Group

    • Old Dominion

    • Parmalee

    • Zac Brown Band

    Top Country Touring Artist

    • George Strait

    • Luke Combs

    • Morgan Wallen

    Top Rock Artist

    • Jelly Roll

    • Noah Kahan

    • Stephen Sanchez

    • Steve Lacy

    • Zach Bryan

    Top Rock Duo / Group

    • Arctic Monkeys

    • Foo Fighters

    • Metallica

    Top Rock Touring Artist

    • Coldplay

    • Depeche Mode

    • Elton John

    Top Latin Artist

    • Bad Bunny

    • Eslabon Armado

    • Fuerza Regida

    • Karol G

    • Peso Pluma

    Top Latin Male Artist

    • Bad Bunny

    • Peso Pluma

    • Rauw Alejandro

    Top Latin Female Artist

    • Karol G

    • ROSALÍA

    • Shakira

    Top Latin Duo / Group

    • Eslabon Armado

    • Fuerza Regida

    • Grupo Frontera

    Top Latin Touring Artist

    • Daddy Yankee

    • Karol G

    • RBD

    Top Global K-Pop Artist

    • Jimin

    • NewJeans

    • Stray Kids

    • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

    • TWICE

    Top K-Pop Touring Artist

    • BLACKPINK

    • SUGA

    • TWICE

    Top Afrobeats Artist

    • Burna Boy

    • Libianca

    • Rema

    • Tems

    • Wizkid

    Top Dance / Electronic Artist

    • Beyoncé

    • Calvin Harris

    • David Guetta

    • Drake

    • Tiësto

    Top Christian Artist

    • Brandon Lake

    • Elevation Worship

    • for KING & COUNTRY

    • Lauren Daigle

    • Phil Wickham

    Top Gospel Artist

    • CeCe Winans

    • Elevation Worship

    • Kanye West

    • Kirk Franklin

    • Maverick City Music

    Top Billboard 200 Album

    • Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

    • Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

    • Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

    • SZA, SOS

    • Taylor Swift, Midnights

    Top Soundtrack

    • Barbie: The Album

    • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

    • ELVIS

    • Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

    • Top Gun: Maverick

    Top R&B Album

    • Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

    • Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

    • Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

    • Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

    • SZA, SOS

    Top Rap Album

    • Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

    • Future, I Never Liked You

    • Lil Baby, It’s Only Me

    • Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

    • Travis Scott, UTOPIA

    Top Country Album

    • Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old

    • Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

    • Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

    • Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

    • Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

    Top Rock Album

    • HARDY, The mockingbird & THE CROW

    • Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

    • Noah Kahan, Stick Season

    • Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

    • Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

    Top Latin Album

    • Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

    • Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

    • Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

    • Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

    • Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

    Top K-Pop Album

    • Jimin, FACE

    • NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’

    • Stray Kids, 5-STAR

    • TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

    • TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

    Top Dance / Electronic Album

    • Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

    • Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

    • ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM

    • Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

    • Tiësto, DRIVE

    Top Christian Album

    • Anne Wilson, My Jesus

    • Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

    • CAIN, Rise Up

    • Elevation Worship, LION

    • Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

    Top Gospel Album

    • Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

    • Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

    • Tye Tribbett, All Things New

    • Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

    • Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

    Top Hot 100 Song

    • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

    • Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    • Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

    • SZA, “Kill Bill”

    • Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    Top Streaming Song

    • Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    • Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

    • SZA, “Kill Bill”

    • Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    • Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

    Top Radio Song

    • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

    • Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    • Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    • Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”

    Top Selling Song

    • Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”

    • Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”

    • Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

    • Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”

    • Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    Top Collaboration

    • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

    • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

    • Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    • Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”

    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

    Top Billboard Global 200 Song

    • Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    • Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    • SZA, “Kill Bill”

    • Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

    Top Billboard Global Song

    • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

    • Harry Styles, “As It Was”

    • Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

    • Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

    Top R&B Song

    • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

    • Miguel, “Sure Thing”

    • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

    • SZA, “Kill Bill”

    • SZA, “Snooze”

    Top Rap Song

    • Coi Leray, “Players”

    • Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

    • Gunna, “fukumean”

    • Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”

    • Toosii, “Favorite Song”

    Top Country Song

    • Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

    • Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

    • Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

    • Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

    • Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

    Top Rock Song

    • Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

    • Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”

    • Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

    • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

    • Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

    Top Latin Song

    • Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

    • Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

    • Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”

    • Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

    • Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

    Top Global K-Pop Song

    • Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”

    • Jimin, “Like Crazy”

    • Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”

    • NewJeans, “Ditto”

    • NewJeans, “OMG”

    Top Afrobeats Song

    • Ayra Starr, “Rush”

    • Libianca, “People”

    • Oxlade, “KU LO SA”

    • Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”

    • Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”

    Top Dance / Electronic Song

    • Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

    • David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

    • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

    • Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”

    • Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”

    Top Christian Song

    • Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”

    • Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”

    • for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”

    • Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”

    • Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”

    Top Gospel Song

    • CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”

    • Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”

    • Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”

    • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”

    • Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 7:36 AM IST
