    Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Bebika Dhurve allegedly gets forced in spat after facing abuse from Jiya Shankar

    Bebika Dhurve, who is known for her outstanding portrayal of Devika Oberoi in the famous daily soap BhagyaLakshmi, has taken off on her reality show journey with India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. 
     

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    The actress is currently locked inside BB's OTT season 2 house and is grabbing a lot of attention with her power-packed appearance in the show. As the show is known for its controversies, drama, and fights, no one can safely walk out of it as this all occurs in the house. Bebika is very silent, calm, and fun-loving, and this is known to all through her appearances in the media. While addressing the camera, her positive mindset resembles the fullest. But her quiet behaviour became a curse for her, as in previous episodes where she got body shamed, and now in the recent episode, Jia Shankar hurled abuse at Bebika.

    This all started when housemates were given a task by Bigg Boss for which the teams were divided into two groups and were given a task of making soft toys the hurdle started, but it ended up with team B winning the competition and having the special benefit of getting premium food items also, they will not be doing any household work and all the work will be done by team A, which also consisted of Bebika Dhurve and other house members, while team B included Jiya Shankar and the rest of them.

    The spat between both members held while everyone was sitting in the living room, talking over home duties. Jiya and Bebika got into a dispute. After Jiya first used abuse and called Bebika an A***e she also threatened Bebika not to abuse her in return, to which Pooja Bhatt, who was also sitting there, interrupted and asked them to calm down. Some housemates tried to also calm down Jiya. However, she continued to argue with the other contestants that they should ask Bebika to stop first.

    This is not the first time Jiya has abused Bebika. Earlier, in another episode, Jiya called Bebika ch*** and Cyrus warned her that her parents must be watching. But Jiya did not retain her and went on to abuse her three times. This shows how Jiya is constantly targeting Bebika and provoking her unnecessarily, which is not at all appropriate because it will create a lot of chaos in the house by doing such unworthy things Jiya is only creating a mess. More updates are expected to arrive shortly, so stay tuned.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
