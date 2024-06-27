Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Maqbul threatens legal action as starvation TWIST shock contestants; Read on

In Bigg Boss OTT 3, housemates faced a tough challenge after overspending their ration budget. Bigg Boss restricted their diet to only fruits and water, sparking frustration, especially from Sana Makbul. She threatened legal action

The housemates of Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently faced a challenging situation due to overspending their ration budget, which led Bigg Boss to restrict their diet to only fruits and water. This decision sparked frustration among the contestants, particularly Sana Makbul. According to Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter, the contestants were made to survive on fruits and water for 24 hours. Sana Makbul, visibly upset, threatened legal action against the show's producers, stating, "Starvation is not in my contract" and expressing her intent to pursue legal measures if the situation persisted.

Sana received significant support from viewers. One comment emphasized, "No way she is right, you are having them on your show and treating them like this not fair." Another comment echoed similar sentiments, saying, "No way, she is right, you are having them on your show and you are treating them like this..Bigg Boss is a Show and makers are treating them like they are in Jail." A third commenter added, "Yes, it's not fair. No luxury ok, but they have to give at least rice and daal."

ALSO READ: WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3, which premiered recently with Anil Kapoor as the host, continues to promise a mix of entertainment, drama, conflicts, and thrilling tasks.

Earlier, a verbal altercation took place between Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul over food distribution. Sai expressed his desire to consume eggs and vegetables regularly, which Sana opposed. Sai argued that two eggs were insufficient for his needs and resisted Sana's directives. Sana countered by pointing out that vegetarians already followed a regimen of three meals per day, and it was unfair for Sai to insist on his preferred diet.

Latest Videos