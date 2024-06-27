Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Maqbul threatens legal action as starvation TWIST shock contestants; Read on

    In Bigg Boss OTT 3, housemates faced a tough challenge after overspending their ration budget. Bigg Boss restricted their diet to only fruits and water, sparking frustration, especially from Sana Makbul. She threatened legal action

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Maqbul threatens legal action as starvation TWIST shock contestants; Read on ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    The housemates of Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently faced a challenging situation due to overspending their ration budget, which led Bigg Boss to restrict their diet to only fruits and water. This decision sparked frustration among the contestants, particularly Sana Makbul. According to Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter, the contestants were made to survive on fruits and water for 24 hours. Sana Makbul, visibly upset, threatened legal action against the show's producers, stating, "Starvation is not in my contract" and expressing her intent to pursue legal measures if the situation persisted.

    Sana received significant support from viewers. One comment emphasized, "No way she is right, you are having them on your show and treating them like this not fair." Another comment echoed similar sentiments, saying, "No way, she is right, you are having them on your show and you are treating them like this..Bigg Boss is a Show and makers are treating them like they are in Jail." A third commenter added, "Yes, it's not fair. No luxury ok, but they have to give at least rice and daal."

    ALSO READ: WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...'

    Bigg Boss OTT 3, which premiered recently with Anil Kapoor as the host, continues to promise a mix of entertainment, drama, conflicts, and thrilling tasks.

    Earlier, a verbal altercation took place between Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul over food distribution. Sai expressed his desire to consume eggs and vegetables regularly, which Sana opposed. Sai argued that two eggs were insufficient for his needs and resisted Sana's directives. Sana countered by pointing out that vegetarians already followed a regimen of three meals per day, and it was unfair for Sai to insist on his preferred diet.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...' RKK

    WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...'

    Video Prithviraj Sukumaran buys Rs 3 Crore Porsche 911 GT3 RBA

    Video: Prithviraj Sukumaran buys Rs 3 Crore Porsche 911 GT3

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case RKK

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra release first statement after being accused in cheating case

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT RBA

    SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Shabana Azmi and more, 11 Indian celebs to join The Academy- list OUT

    Is Jayam Ravi heading for a divorce? Tamil actor's wife Aarti deletes social media posts and pictures RBA

    Is Jayam Ravi heading for a divorce? Tamil actor's wife Aarti deletes social media posts and pictures

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in 6 districts on Thursday June 27 due to heavy rainfall; Check anr

    Kerala Rain: Holiday announced for educational institutions in 6 districts today due to heavy rainfall; Check

    Petrol diesel price on June 27: Check how much it costs in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on June 27: Check how much it costs in YOUR city

    Parambrata Chattopadhyay turns 43: 7 best movies of the actor RKK

    Parambrata Chattopadhyay turns 43: 7 best movies of the actor

    Congress hoodwinks India BJP reacts sharply after Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman snt

    'Congress hoodwinks India': BJP reacts sharply after Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details AJR

    Indian Navy enhances radar stealth with DRDO's MR-MOCR technology; check details

    Recent Videos

    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon