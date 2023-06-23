Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani

    As Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities who are currently locked in the house as participants, the hit Indian television serial Pandya Store fame actress Simran Budharup has supported her bestfriend Palak Purswani and attacked Avinash Sachdev for cheating on Palak while they both were engaged.

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    Palak Purswani has raised the level of entertainment. With her bold and confident aura, she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. The actress entered season 2 of the show as a contestant. Before becoming part of BB, she is well-known for her finesse-filled and brilliant performance portrayal of Shweta in one of the famous daily soaps, Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke.

    Palak Purswani is also a well-known social media influencer and actress who has garnered a strong and growing fan following on social media. But ever since she came in as a contestant in the popular and controversial Indian television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by global icon Salman Khan, she is steadily making her way into the hearts of audiences and fans with her bold, confident and raw persona which is also making her the ardent fan-favourite.

    ALSO READ: Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's film gets mixed reaction from social media users

    Coming back to the recent episode, which is raising the level of controversy and adding the tadka of entertainment within the house, makers have struck a coup of sorts and hands down a win-win situation for the reality series as they locked an ex-couple inside the house, who previously called off their engagement. Any guesses who that might be? Yes, you are thinking right. We are talking about Choti Bahu fame TV actor Avinash Sachdev and his ex-fiance Palak Purswani. Their relationship ended on a painful note. That tension is so visible between the ex-couple inside the house.

    In the recent episode, Avinash gave clarification that he did not cheat and people misinterpreted media reports. He said they broke up because 'he was out of love for Palak.' Palak's friend Simran Budharup attacked Avinash and called him a liar in a new social media post.

    Taking to her Instagram Story, Simran wrote, "What a liar! Avinash didn't fall out of love. He outrightly cheated my friend Palak Purswani when they were engaged. He shamelessly broke her heart and trust. Your Hero No 1 is nothing but a #JhootaNo1."

    Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is taking its pace. The show is all set to amplify the entertainment, drama, controversies, spice, masala, quarrels, and catfights to serve the audience with engrossed and thought-provoking content. And as the recent episode of BB went on air, it grabbed all the eyeballs and minds over Avinash and Palak's broken engagement and also the reason behind their breakup.

    ALSO READ: James Cameron on Titanic submersible missing: "It's very similar tragedy at the exact same site"

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Crime Files When and where to watch Aju Varghese Lal Malayalam series? Read THIS RBA

    Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series? Read THIS

    Shah Rukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan turns agriculturist Actress buys farm in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Crores RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns agriculturist: Actress buys farm in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Crores

    Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's film gets mixed reaction from social media users; read comments RBA

    Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's film gets mixed reaction from social media users

    James Cameron on Titanic submersible missing: "It's very similar tragedy at the exact same site", filmmaker expresses shock RBA

    James Cameron on Titanic submersible missing: "It's very similar tragedy at the exact same site"

    Kapil Sharma drops last photo of show, fans get emotional, nostalgic; check post here ADC

    Kapil Sharma drops last photo of show, fans get emotional, nostalgic; check post here

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi US Visit Who is Raj Patel Indian American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner gcw

    PM Modi's US Visit: Who is Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner?

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event anr

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event

    football Jose Mourinho steps down from UEFA Football Board, sends letter to UEFA director osf

    Jose Mourinho steps down from UEFA Football Board, sends letter to UEFA director

    Kerala Crime Files When and where to watch Aju Varghese Lal Malayalam series? Read THIS RBA

    Kerala Crime Files: When and where to watch Aju Varghese-Lal’s Malayalam series? Read THIS

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi NCR IMD issues yellow alert from June 25 gcw

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert from June 25

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon