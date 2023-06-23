Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani

As Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities who are currently locked in the house as participants, the hit Indian television serial Pandya Store fame actress Simran Budharup has supported her bestfriend Palak Purswani and attacked Avinash Sachdev for cheating on Palak while they both were engaged.

Palak Purswani has raised the level of entertainment. With her bold and confident aura, she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. The actress entered season 2 of the show as a contestant. Before becoming part of BB, she is well-known for her finesse-filled and brilliant performance portrayal of Shweta in one of the famous daily soaps, Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke.

Palak Purswani is also a well-known social media influencer and actress who has garnered a strong and growing fan following on social media. But ever since she came in as a contestant in the popular and controversial Indian television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2 hosted by global icon Salman Khan, she is steadily making her way into the hearts of audiences and fans with her bold, confident and raw persona which is also making her the ardent fan-favourite.

Coming back to the recent episode, which is raising the level of controversy and adding the tadka of entertainment within the house, makers have struck a coup of sorts and hands down a win-win situation for the reality series as they locked an ex-couple inside the house, who previously called off their engagement. Any guesses who that might be? Yes, you are thinking right. We are talking about Choti Bahu fame TV actor Avinash Sachdev and his ex-fiance Palak Purswani. Their relationship ended on a painful note. That tension is so visible between the ex-couple inside the house.

In the recent episode, Avinash gave clarification that he did not cheat and people misinterpreted media reports. He said they broke up because 'he was out of love for Palak.' Palak's friend Simran Budharup attacked Avinash and called him a liar in a new social media post.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Simran wrote, "What a liar! Avinash didn't fall out of love. He outrightly cheated my friend Palak Purswani when they were engaged. He shamelessly broke her heart and trust. Your Hero No 1 is nothing but a #JhootaNo1."

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is taking its pace. The show is all set to amplify the entertainment, drama, controversies, spice, masala, quarrels, and catfights to serve the audience with engrossed and thought-provoking content. And as the recent episode of BB went on air, it grabbed all the eyeballs and minds over Avinash and Palak's broken engagement and also the reason behind their breakup.

