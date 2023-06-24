Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bibika Dhurve uncovers Salman Khan's betrayal in love and desire for a homemaker wife

    Astrologer Bebika claims Salman Khan was betrayed in love and desires a traditional, homemaker wife who can soothe him. Salman opens up about marriage plans and a desire to get married. On the work front, his next movie Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif is set for a Diwali release--- By Amrita Ghosh

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bibika Dhurve uncovers Salman Khan's betrayal in love and desire for a homemaker wife ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, astrologer Bebika Dhurve made some intriguing revelations about Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who also happens to be the host of the show. When asked if Salman had ever experienced betrayal in love, Bebika responded, "Bhayanka" (horrible), implying that he had indeed gone through such an experience. She described Salman as someone who may portray himself as rough, challenging, and emotionless, but deep down, he is a sensitive and emotional person. According to Bebika, Salman needs a wife who embodies traditional values and cares for the family. He desires a partner who is dedicated to serving his parents and understanding his needs. She mentioned that he longs for a homemaker who can offer him a comforting meal in the evening and ensure he has a peaceful sleep after a hectic day. Bebika emphasized that Salman isn't seeking an overly ambitious woman but rather someone who can create a nurturing home environment.

    ALSO READ: Big Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt in all praise for fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve

    Interestingly, back in April, Salman openly discussed his marriage plans, expressing his desire for a wife. He mentioned that the marriage will take place when both sides are ready and willing, and he hopes it will be his first and last marriage.

    On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently involved in the upcoming film Tiger 3, where he will reprise his role as the titular character alongside Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya. Emraan Hashmi will portray the antagonist, and Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release during the festive season of Diwali.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's dubbing begins as first cut gets locked, Diwali release imminent

    It remains to be seen if Bebika's insights into Salman's personal life will have any impact on his future and whether his ideal "gharelu" wife will come into his life anytime soon.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is The Curse of Titanic Is it REAL Know about numerous deaths and legends surrounding Titanic RBA

    What is ‘The Curse of Titanic’ ? Is it REAL? Know about numerous deaths and legends surrounding Titanic

    Is Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 going OFF air? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 going OFF air? Here's what we know

    Is Vijay Deverakonda secretly dating Rashmika Mandanna? Check out THIS viral video RBA

    Is Vijay Deverakonda secretly dating Rashmika Mandanna? Check out THIS viral video

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind ADC

    Are you diabetic but love to eat mangoes? Here's what you need to keep in mind

    Is Khushi Kapoor dating AP Dhillon? Here's what we know ADC

    Is Khushi Kapoor dating AP Dhillon? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Kerala continues to witness rise in fever cases; Dry day to be observed today anr

    Kerala continues to witness surge in fever cases; Dry day to be observed today

    PM Modi address to Indian Diaspora key highlights top quotes gcw

    'It seems mini India has turned up...' PM Modi's address to Indian Diaspora | Key highlights

    What is The Curse of Titanic Is it REAL Know about numerous deaths and legends surrounding Titanic RBA

    What is ‘The Curse of Titanic’ ? Is it REAL? Know about numerous deaths and legends surrounding Titanic

    PM Modi makes big announcement for H1B visa holders in Address to US Diaspora gcw

    PM Modi makes big announcement for H1B visa holders in Address to Indian Diaspora

    MSM College fake certificate: Absconding accused Nikhil Thomas held in Kottayam anr

    MSM College fake certificate: Absconding accused Nikhil Thomas held in Kottayam; Read details

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon