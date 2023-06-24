Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bibika Dhurve uncovers Salman Khan's betrayal in love and desire for a homemaker wife

Astrologer Bebika claims Salman Khan was betrayed in love and desires a traditional, homemaker wife who can soothe him. Salman opens up about marriage plans and a desire to get married. On the work front, his next movie Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif is set for a Diwali release--- By Amrita Ghosh

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, astrologer Bebika Dhurve made some intriguing revelations about Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who also happens to be the host of the show. When asked if Salman had ever experienced betrayal in love, Bebika responded, "Bhayanka" (horrible), implying that he had indeed gone through such an experience. She described Salman as someone who may portray himself as rough, challenging, and emotionless, but deep down, he is a sensitive and emotional person. According to Bebika, Salman needs a wife who embodies traditional values and cares for the family. He desires a partner who is dedicated to serving his parents and understanding his needs. She mentioned that he longs for a homemaker who can offer him a comforting meal in the evening and ensure he has a peaceful sleep after a hectic day. Bebika emphasized that Salman isn't seeking an overly ambitious woman but rather someone who can create a nurturing home environment.

Interestingly, back in April, Salman openly discussed his marriage plans, expressing his desire for a wife. He mentioned that the marriage will take place when both sides are ready and willing, and he hopes it will be his first and last marriage.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently involved in the upcoming film Tiger 3, where he will reprise his role as the titular character alongside Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya. Emraan Hashmi will portray the antagonist, and Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release during the festive season of Diwali.

It remains to be seen if Bebika's insights into Salman's personal life will have any impact on his future and whether his ideal "gharelu" wife will come into his life anytime soon.