Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6: All set for Grand Finale? Check Top 5 contestants, expected winner here

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 is all set for its grand finale today and will get its winner in just a few hours. The season's tagline 'One Change,' had several distinctive aspects that made it seem unreal. Season 6 of Bigg Boss featured some game-changing incidents, as the unexpected always happened. Let us go through them. The live telecast of the grand finale will be available on Asianet from June 16 evening onwards.

The finalists

The five finalists for this season are Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun Syam, Jinto, Jasmin Jaffar, and Rishi Kumar. Each participant has built a large fan base, making the race to the finish line extremely competitive.

Who is expected to win as per polls?

According to the poll results, Arjun Syam emerged as the lead, receiving 46 percent of the votes, suggesting substantial audience support. Jinto was close behind with 35 percent of the votes, demonstrating his popularity and fan base.

Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6

The participants in the Bigg Boss house were frequently put in stressful situations that were unimaginable from the outside. The 14 weeks provided opportunities for the contestants who held their own in any testing environment while remaining focused on the game. No matter how high the pressure is, Bigg Boss has some guidelines that every contender must observe in their interactions with other candidates.

