Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6: All set for Grand Finale? Check Top 5 contestants, expected winner here

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6's final will take place on June 16, 2024.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6: All set for Grand Finale? Check Top 5 contestants, expected winner here RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 is all set for its grand finale today and will get its winner in just a few hours. The season's tagline 'One Change,' had several distinctive aspects that made it seem unreal. Season 6 of Bigg Boss featured some game-changing incidents, as the unexpected always happened. Let us go through them. The live telecast of the grand finale will be available on Asianet from June 16 evening onwards. 

    The finalists

    The five finalists for this season are Abhishek Sreekumar, Arjun Syam, Jinto, Jasmin Jaffar, and Rishi Kumar. Each participant has built a large fan base, making the race to the finish line extremely competitive.

    Also read: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra land in another legal trouble, FIR filed for defrauding trader in gold scheme

    Who is expected to win as per polls?

    According to the poll results, Arjun Syam emerged as the lead, receiving 46 percent of the votes, suggesting substantial audience support. Jinto was close behind with 35 percent of the votes, demonstrating his popularity and fan base.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6

    The participants in the Bigg Boss house were frequently put in stressful situations that were unimaginable from the outside. The 14 weeks provided opportunities for the contestants who held their own in any testing environment while remaining focused on the game. No matter how high the pressure is, Bigg Boss has some guidelines that every contender must observe in their interactions with other candidates.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fathers Day 2024: Bipasha Basu drops HEARTFELT video of Karan Singh Grover singing for daughter Devi [WATCH] ATG

    Father's Day 2024: Bipasha Basu drops HEARTFELT video of Karan Singh Grover singing for daughter Devi [WATCH]

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan not married to Pavithra Gowda, just 'friends', claims his lawyer AJR

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan not married to Pavithra Gowda, just 'friends', claims his lawyer

    At least she is alive....', Swara Bhaskar REACTS to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped at Chandigarh airport ATG

    'At least she is alive....', Swara Bhaskar REACTS to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped at Chandigarh airport

    Shubman Gill sent home from ICC T20 World Cup: Know the truth behind this rumour osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Indian batter Shubman Gill sent home over disciplinary issues? Here's the truth

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY and 'horrifying' terrorist attack in Jammu RBA

    Reasi terror attack: Here's how TV actor Pankit Thakker survived 'SCARY terrorist attack in Jammu

    Recent Stories

    Fathers Day 2024: Look at famous parent-child duos in Indian politics AJR

    Father's Day 2024: Look at famous parent-child duos in Indian politics

    Yellowstone to Katmai: 7 National parks with active volcanoes in USA ATG

    Yellowstone to Katmai: 7 National parks with active volcanoes in USA

    SHOCKING: THIS Panchayat actor washed dishes at Kareena-Saif's wedding RKK

    SHOCKING: THIS Panchayat actor washed dishes at Kareena-Saif’s wedding

    Pune-based PNG jewellers robbed by 20 miscreants in USA's San Francisco; video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    Pune-based PNG jewellers robbed by 20 miscreants in USA's San Francisco; video surfaces (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-656 June 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-656 June 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon