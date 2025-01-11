Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s wife makes racist remark against Chum Darang, furious fans demand apology

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang's supporter base is outraged, and Nouran Aly, Vivian Dsena's wife, is criticised for making a racist remark against her husband.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 2:40 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 18, Chum Darang has been known for treating everyone fairly and respectfully. These qualities have earned her widespread admiration and made her a strong contender for the trophy. However, not everyone matches her grace and integrity.

Recently, Vivian Dsena’s wife, Nouran Aly, sparked controversy after making shocking, disrespectful, and allegedly racist remarks about Chum Darang. During an interview, Aly reportedly referred to Chum as a “mountain girl type” or “North Eastern type.” The remarks have quickly drawn backlash from netizens, who accuse Aly of racism.

Nouran’s comments have been widely criticized, with many highlighting that such language perpetuates harmful stereotypes about people from the North East. For those unfamiliar, Chum Darang is a model and actress from Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated for her work and representation of the region.

One of Chum’s fans expressed their outrage on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Using racist and xenophobic remarks like ‘mountain girl type’ or ‘North Eastern type’ is unacceptable and deeply disrespectful. #ChumDarang and the North East are integral to India’s diversity and pride. Such narratives only spread division and hate. Reflect, apologize, and stop perpetuating harmful stereotypes.”

The term “mountain girl type” is seen as a harmful stereotype that oversimplifies the rich cultural diversity of the North East. The region has long faced marginalization, and such remarks only reinforce negative biases.

As of now, there has been no official response from Nouran Aly regarding the backlash. However, the incident underscores the ongoing need for sensitivity and understanding when addressing individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Fans continue to rally behind Chum Darang, calling for accountability and an apology from Nouran Aly. Many have also highlighted this as an opportunity to raise awareness about respecting cultural diversity and inclusivity.

