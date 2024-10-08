Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami faces backlash after asking Chum Darang's identity

In Bigg Boss 18, Shehzada Dhami annoyed Chum Darang saying, "Tumhare Udhar Ki Chutney Hai" to that, she replied, "I'm from India." This lead to a heated confrontation in the house.

Tensions are already high on Bigg Boss 18 after just one day of competition. Actor Chum Darang of Badhaai Do and participant Shehzada Dhami argued when Shehzada made a crude remark regarding her identity, as shown in a teaser video released by the show's producers. Colours TV released a new Bigg Boss 18 promo on their social media accounts.

In the clip, Shehzada Dhami is heard saying, “Mirchi lag rahi hai (It’s spicy),” to which Chum Darang responded, “Yeh chutney? (This chutney?)” Shehzada then replied, “Tumhare udhar ki hai na (It’s from where you’re from).” This remark visibly irritated Chum, who questioned, “Tumhare udhar ka matlab? (What do you mean by that?)” She firmly added, “I am Indian, and I am offended.”

After Shehzada refused to apologise and accused Chum of abusing him throughout the debate, the altercation swiftly became more heated. Even if the commercial didn't make Shehzada's comments entirely explicit, Chum's response showed how hurtful the offensive words were.

Northeastern native Chum Darang has been a steadfast supporter of diversity and representation. The performer from Badhaai Do has never shied away from discussing the difficulties her community faces, including stereotyping and casual prejudice. The significance of her debate with Shehzada in the Bigg Boss house is increased because it addresses a persistent problem of regional prejudice and cultural misinterpretation in India.

Another preview of the show made public before its debut features Shehzada arguing with TV personality and fellow competitor Vivian Dsena. Over a conversation on celebrity, Vivian expressed his opinion that sustained popularity requires years of struggle, which sparked the debate. Shehzada disagreed, which sparked a philosophical discussion on celebrity and how ephemeral it is in today's society.

Bigg Boss 18 began airing on Sunday. Eighteen candidates were featured, including online star Hema Sharma, popularly known as "Viral Bhabhi," and actresses Vivian Dsena, Nyrra Banerjee, and Muskan Bamne. The season gets off to a blazing start with its "Time ka Taandav" theme, offering lots of drama and excitement.

Catch all the drama with the 24-hour LIVE on JioCinema and daily episodes at 10 PM on Colors.

