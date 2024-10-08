Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami faces backlash after asking Chum Darang's identity

    In Bigg Boss 18, Shehzada Dhami annoyed Chum Darang saying, "Tumhare Udhar Ki Chutney Hai" to that, she replied, "I'm from India." This lead to a heated confrontation in the house.
     

    Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami faces backlash after asking Chum Darang's identity RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Tensions are already high on Bigg Boss 18 after just one day of competition. Actor Chum Darang of Badhaai Do and participant Shehzada Dhami argued when Shehzada made a crude remark regarding her identity, as shown in a teaser video released by the show's producers. Colours TV released a new Bigg Boss 18 promo on their social media accounts.

    In the clip, Shehzada Dhami is heard saying, “Mirchi lag rahi hai (It’s spicy),” to which Chum Darang responded, “Yeh chutney? (This chutney?)” Shehzada then replied, “Tumhare udhar ki hai na (It’s from where you’re from).” This remark visibly irritated Chum, who questioned, “Tumhare udhar ka matlab? (What do you mean by that?)” She firmly added, “I am Indian, and I am offended.”

    Also Read: 70th National Film Awards: Where to watch? Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others to receive honours

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    After Shehzada refused to apologise and accused Chum of abusing him throughout the debate, the altercation swiftly became more heated. Even if the commercial didn't make Shehzada's comments entirely explicit, Chum's response showed how hurtful the offensive words were.

    Also Read: Kerala: Actor Prayaga Martin drops cryptic Instagram story amid drug case involvement

    Northeastern native Chum Darang has been a steadfast supporter of diversity and representation. The performer from Badhaai Do has never shied away from discussing the difficulties her community faces, including stereotyping and casual prejudice. The significance of her debate with Shehzada in the Bigg Boss house is increased because it addresses a persistent problem of regional prejudice and cultural misinterpretation in India.

    Another preview of the show made public before its debut features Shehzada arguing with TV personality and fellow competitor Vivian Dsena. Over a conversation on celebrity, Vivian expressed his opinion that sustained popularity requires years of struggle, which sparked the debate. Shehzada disagreed, which sparked a philosophical discussion on celebrity and how ephemeral it is in today's society.

    Bigg Boss 18 began airing on Sunday. Eighteen candidates were featured, including online star Hema Sharma, popularly known as "Viral Bhabhi," and actresses Vivian Dsena, Nyrra Banerjee, and Muskan Bamne. The season gets off to a blazing start with its "Time ka Taandav" theme, offering lots of drama and excitement. 

    Catch all the drama with the 24-hour LIVE on JioCinema and daily episodes at 10 PM on Colors.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get? RKK

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get?

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    70th National Film Awards: Presidenr Draoupadi Murmu felicitate winners in New Delhi NTI

    70th National Film Awards: President Droupadi Murmu to felicitate winners in New Delhi

    Actress Pooja Gandhi urges to teach skills in government colleges Rural Skill Development programs vkp

    'Teach skills in govt colleges': Actress Pooja Gandhi urges for Rural Skill Development programs

    70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here NTI

    70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here

    Recent Stories

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna vkp

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH) shk

    Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH)

    ELIMINATED Israel claims three Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in Gaza strikes snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims three Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre killed in Gaza strikes

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get? RKK

    70th National Film Awards: How much prize money will the winners get?

    Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances RBA

    Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon