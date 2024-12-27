Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan's aggression escalates into heated fight with Karan Veer Mehra [WATCH]

Sara Arfeen Khan’s aggressive outburst after her elimination in the Bigg Boss 18 task led to a physical confrontation with Karan Veer Mehra, leaving contestants and fans shocked.
 

First Published Dec 27, 2024, 10:16 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is fast approaching, with the winner set to be revealed in January. Although the TRPs for this season have been relatively low, the buzz around the show is at an all-time high, especially on social media. One of the most talked-about segments recently was the Time God task, where contestants were paired up and tasked with continuously moving their legs on skiboards along a racetrack in the garden area. The contestant who failed to keep moving, slipped, or stepped off the track was eliminated. 

In a dramatic turn of events, Sara Arfeen Khan’s elimination led to a shocking outburst. Shrutika Arjun, the sanchalak of the task, declared Sara eliminated, which sent the contestant into a rage. Unable to accept her defeat, Sara became aggressive and lost control of her emotions. She began shouting and attempting to prove that she shouldn’t have been eliminated. 

The situation escalated when Sara confronted fellow contestants Avinash Mishra and Chum Darang. In an aggressive move, she pushed both of them, causing them to fall. As the chaos unfolded, Sara appeared to hurt herself while trying to lash out. Karan Veer Mehra, who was nearby, quickly intervened to prevent further damage. However, Sara turned on Karan, accusing him of pushing her violently, which led to a heated argument. Avinash, who witnessed the scene, backed Karan, explaining that physical force was necessary to stop Sara's aggressive behavior.

This outburst left everyone in shock, and fans were quick to express their displeasure. Many slammed Sara’s actions, labeling her behavior as erratic and inappropriate. Karan Veer Mehra received widespread support from viewers, who criticized Sara for her aggression, with some even calling her a "psycho woman." This incident has certainly added more drama to an already intense season.

