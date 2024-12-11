Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal sparks chaos in Time God task as contestants battle for power [WATCH]

The competition for the prestigious Time God title in Bigg Boss 18 is heating up with each passing episode, as the housemates face off in high-stakes tasks. Over the past few weeks, the power associated with being a Time God has led to intense rivalry, with contestants gaining the ability to save themselves and their friends from nominations. So far, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Digvijay Rathee have claimed this coveted title, with Vivian and Rajat securing it twice. Now, this week, the battle intensifies as Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Shrutika Arjun, and Chum Darang compete for the third round of Time God supremacy.

In the latest episode, the housemates were split into two teams for a challenging task. Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, and Digvijay Rathee played the roles of drivers, while the others were passengers. Yamini and Chaahat Pandey acted as the sanchalaks (supervisors). The task was designed to test their balance and concentration, where the contestants had to hold a bowl of water while walking without spilling it.

Rajat Dalal, known for his aggressive approach, took things to the next level during the task. He pushed his fellow contestants to the point where they were eliminated, leading to a major showdown. Shrutika Arjun, visibly frustrated, lashed out at Rajat, calling him "gunda," while Chaahat Pandey referred to him as "Dogla Insaan" (two-faced person). Vivian Dsena also voiced his disapproval, stating that the task was not meant to be a physical altercation.

Despite the criticism and heated arguments, Rajat Dalal remained unfazed. He boldly declared that he would play the game his way and was not intimidated by anyone in the house. The tension further escalated when Avinash Mishra, who had earlier sought Rajat's support to become the Time God, now found himself at odds with him. Rajat appears determined to secure the Time God title for a third time, fueling the fire between him and his housemates.

As the drama unfolds, viewers are left wondering whether Rajat Dalal’s aggressive tactics will work in his favor or lead to his downfall. The battle for the Time God title is far from over, and the housemates’ strategies will continue to evolve in the coming days.

