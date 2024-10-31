Bigg Boss 18: Hrithik Roshan urges fans to vote for Arfeen Khan amid his nomination struggles

Arfeen Khan, a well-known mind coach, is currently navigating the challenges of life inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Despite facing skepticism from fellow contestants about his profession, Arfeen has remained steadfast in his approach. This week, he found himself nominated by his peers, adding pressure to his Bigg Boss journey.

In a surprising turn of events, Arfeen has garnered support from Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik took to Instagram to encourage his fans to vote for Arfeen, sharing a picture of the mind coach and providing a direct voting link. This backing from a high-profile celebrity is significant for Arfeen, especially as he faces criticism from other contestants.

During the latest "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode, host Salman Khan called out Arfeen for frequently referencing his profession, which didn’t sit well with contestant Sara. She expressed her discontent, suggesting that Salman was favoring Arfeen due to their connection as actors. This heated exchange highlights the tensions brewing within the house as contestants navigate alliances and rivalries.

For those unfamiliar with Arfeen's journey, he previously shared an anecdote about his first meeting with Hrithik. The actor bluntly asked Arfeen why he was overweight, leading to a transformative moment. Hrithik offered him a diet plan, and while Arfeen aimed to lose 10 kgs in 10 weeks, he astonishingly shed 14 kgs instead. When Hrithik saw the changes, he was impressed and curious about Arfeen's methods, particularly the concept of "mind coaching."

With support from Hrithik and ongoing challenges within the Bigg Boss house, Arfeen Khan’s journey is set to be one of transformation, both personally and in the game. As the season progresses, viewers are eager to see how his experience and expertise will shape his relationships with fellow contestants and impact his chances in the competition.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena becomes 'Time God,' tightening control over housemates

Latest Videos