Bigg Boss 18: Donkey to live with contestants on Salman Khan's popular reality show—Read details

A Bigg Boss 18 teaser video revealed a donkey on the stage of Salman Khan's show. Here's what we know about the donkey so far. Bigg Boss 18 is set to kick off on October 6.

After much anticipation, Bigg Boss 18 is poised to return to television screens. The Salman Khan program is preparing to launch tonight. While the show has raised the stakes by not disclosing anything about the candidates, what has piqued everyone's interest is a donkey. Colours recently posted a promotional video that included a donkey on stage.

A donkey may be seen on the Bigg Boss 18 stage in a Colours promotional video. The donkey surprised and excited reality program viewers, who flocked to social media to discuss it. Some users speculated that the donkey was part of the show's unique twist.

While the creators have not divulged anything about the donkey, a user on X (previously known as Twitter) has clarified the situation. The user stated that the donkey is named Max and is the pet of contender Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte. According to reports, the donkey will live alongside the other candidates in the Bigg Boss 18 home.

🚨 BREAKING! This donkey, named Max, seen in the promo, it is the pet of contestant Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, will be staying inside the #BiggBoss18 house with the contestants. 🫏 pic.twitter.com/vku3iMA2PW — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 5, 2024

Fans of the program responded to the tweet by leaving comments with their thoughts on this unexpected twist. While some were shocked, others speculated that this was really a PR gimmick. One user wrote, “Firse kuch unique ke chakkar mein main concept se dur jaa rahe hai.” A second fan commented, “Max is my favourite, koi ho ya na ho.” A third user said, “I think only promo ke liye use kiya, they won’t let him inside the house.”

Bigg Boss 18 is expected to begin on October 6. The Salman Khan program airs on Colours at 9 p.m. and is also available on JioCinema.

