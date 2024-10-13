Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan's wife convert to Islam? Here's what he said

    In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan talked about her allegations of converting his wife to Islam says, “ I didn't pressurise her to convert.

    Bigg Boss 18: Did Arfeen Khan convert to Islam? Here's what she said RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    The latest season of Bigg Boss continues to produce explosive moments, with one of the most talked-about occurrences from Bigg Boss 18 including motivational mind hacker Arfeen Khan. During an honest talk with another roommate Karanveer Mehra, Arfeen addressed rumours and refuted claims that he did not convert his wife to Islam after marriage.

    In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan, Karanveer, Mehra, and Shilpa Shirodkar were having a chat regarding mental health and mind coaching, and Arfeen was seen offering his thoughts on Karanveer's behaviour, “ there is a pattern that you follow. It may be the reason of your first marriage, second marriage, third marriage or whatever I don’t know or a childhood trauma but you’re a very good person at heart but there are things that trigger you.”

    Also Read: Baba Siddique's death: Salman Khan to Sunjay Dutt, celebs at hospital

    To which Karanveer replied, saying that, “ even I can say that you married a woman and pressurised her to convert her religion.”

    Khan agitatedly replied, “please don’t go on my wife. This is wrong. I never went on your spouse, moreover, I never pressurised Sara to convert her religion for me. She did it willingly and way before we got married.”

    Also Read: When Bollywood celebs attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftar parties

    It's almost time to see how Karanveer and Arfeen's relationship evolves further in this season of Bigg Boss. 

