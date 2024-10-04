Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED contestants: Shehzada Dhami, Shilpa Shirodkar and others to be part of Salman's show

Shilpa Shirodkar, Shehzada Dhami, and others will appear on Bigg Boss 18 which will premiere on October 6, 2024. Check out show's promo featuring the contestants.

Bigg Boss 18 is due to premiere on October 6, and the producers have built up a lot of enthusiasm among fans before the show begins. They have published a few promotional videos in which the actors reveal their identities in subtle and strong indications.

The first trailer that has piqued everyone's interest is that of 90s unconventional actress Shilpa Shirodkar; the promo is going viral, and fans are expressing their enthusiasm to see her on the program. In her promotional video, Shilpa explains that she has worked with all of the stars and that she wanted to work with Salman Khan, which is why she entered the program.

Shehzada Dhami is another confirmed competitor for the competition.

Another participant, Shehzada Dhami, made news after being kicked from the program Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by producer Rajan Shahi. In the trailer, Shehzada is heard discussing how he was booted out of the program overnight, and netizens correctly recognised that he is Shehzada.

Several names, including Shilpa and Shehzada, have been confirmed to be on the show, and it airs in two days. This time, the producers have gone to great lengths to re-engage the audience with the new season.

