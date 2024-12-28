Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's 'flavour' comment gets highlighted during Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar (WATCH)

Salman Khan and participant Kashish Kapoor will have a furious debate about the latter's clash with Avinash Mishra in the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The host will be seen lecturing Kashish for attempting to discredit Avinash by using the 'women card'. 
 

The whole Bigg Boss 18 house has been divided in recent days after Kashish accused Avinash of flirting with her to add "flavour" to the program and create a "angle". She even referred to him as a 'womaniser'. Salman will address the situation in the forthcoming episode. In the creators' promotional video, the host taunts Kashish, saying, "When you flirt, it's flirting." When someone else performs it, what is the angle?"

He then lectured her, claiming that she was the one who had been flirting with Avinash since the beginning and was attempting to "make an angle". When Kashish requested for a second to explain herself, an irritated Salman answered, "No, not giving you that second."

An unhappy Kashish then reacted with a "fine," to which Salman remarked, "Don't do that with me."

Earlier, Bigg Boss revealed a clip of Kashish and Avinash's whole chat to all of the housemates, in which both were seen flirting. He then organised a courtroom job in the home, with Karan Veer Mehra as Avinash's attorney and Rajat Dalal representing Kashish.

The mission concluded with Avinash being found 'not guilty' in the incident.

Meanwhile, Kashish and Avinash were nominated this week, along with Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, and Sara Arfeen Khan. 

