Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra breaks down during courtroom task amidst shocking allegations [WATCH]

The drama in the Bigg Boss 18 house intensifies as the finale approaches. With tensions running high, a major confrontation recently erupted between Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra following the nominations task. The discussion took an unexpected turn when accusations about “creating a love angle” to stay on the show came to light. In a heated moment, Kashish lost her cool and called Avinash a "womanizer," which escalated into a full-blown argument. Eisha Singh, who was also involved in the situation, expressed her anger at Avinash, and emotions ran high in the house.

To add to the drama, Bigg Boss introduced a courtroom task that has taken the ongoing conflict to new heights. Avinash Mishra was placed in the witness stand, with Karan Veer Mehra defending him as his lawyer, while Kashish Kapoor’s lawyer was Rajat Dalal. As Bigg Boss initiated the task, the house was rocked by serious allegations against Avinash, with a particular focus on the “womanizer” label. The situation became even more intense when a clip of the controversial incident was played for the housemates, leaving everyone shocked.

Tears welled up in Avinash’s eyes as the discussion delved into his character. However, Karan Veer Mehra passionately defended his friend, arguing that Kashish was the one in the wrong. Vivian Dsena, too, jumped to Avinash’s defense, emphasizing the false nature of the accusations. In a surprising twist, Eisha Singh, who had previously doubted Avinash, publicly apologized to him in front of everyone, acknowledging her mistake.

As clips of the courtroom task went viral on social media, fans rallied behind Avinash, expressing sympathy for the actor and calling out the unfair treatment he faced. With the drama intensifying, it remains to be seen how this ongoing saga unfolds as the Bigg Boss 18 finale draws near.

ALSO READ Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra's anger leads to major clash with Eisha Singh over Kashish Kapoor [WATCH]

Latest Videos