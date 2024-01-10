Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother claims Ankita Lokhande using Sushant Singh Rajput's name for 'sympathy'

    Bigg Boss 17 Update: Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain claimed the couple's repeated fights in the house look planned. She also said Ankita used her former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to get sympathy.

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother claims Ankita Lokhande using Sushant Singh Rajput's name for 'sympathy' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    Ankita Lokhande frequently mentions her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in the Bigg Boss 17 house. While many have accused the actress of attempting to generate sympathy by exploiting SSR's name, Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana Jain, has shared the same sentiment.

    Ankita's mother-in-law recently accused the actress of exploiting Sushant's name to generate sympathy for herself on Saas Bahu Aur Saajish. “Ankita has been naming Sushant. Looks like she is trying to take sympathy for herself. Sushant is anyway gone,” Vicky Jain’s mother said in Hindi. She also expressed concern over Ankita's constant fights and arguments with Vicky Jain, even though she is a good daughter-in-law. “She is a good daughter-in-law but for now, I cannot see her goodness. I have tried to explain to them to be an epitome of goodness for the rest of the days,” Vicky’s mother said.

    “Ankita only asks for time, please give her that. She says that Vicky gives time to everyone but not her. I have asked Vicky to give her more time,” she added.

    Also Read: OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai

    Asked if Ankita feels insecure when Vicky speaks to other contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ranjana Jain agreed and said, “This should not happen. Even you (Ankita) are talking to others. Right? He has given you freedom, you should also do that. Ankita should understand Vicky’s nature. He cannot live without friends.”

    However, Vicky’s mother also argued that the couple’s repeated fights sometimes look planned. “It feels like they are deliberately doing it (laughs). They say this is their way to show love to one another,” she told the entertainment show.

    Ankita and Vicky are frequently seen arguing in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita recently smacked her hubby. The businessman's mother spoke about the incident, “It is unfair. We live in India. Husbands are considered gods here. Your husband is a devta, you are beating him.”

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week

    Vicky Jain’s mother will be gracing the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita’s mother will also join her.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Legendary singer Dr K J Yesudas turns 84: Music world pours wishes for Ganagandharvan rkn

    Legendary singer Dr K J Yesudas turns 84: Music world pours wishes for Ganagandharvan

    OMG 2 Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai ATG

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut wants THIS contestant to win; blames media of tying to break her family ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut wants THIS contestant to win; blames media of tying to break her family

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite' over Abhishek Kumar's nomination

    Fighter Director Siddharth Anand pens heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday; Read on ATG

    'Fighter': Director Siddharth Anand pens heartfelt note for Hrithik Roshan on his 50th birthday; Read on

    Recent Stories

    Legendary singer Dr K J Yesudas turns 84: Music world pours wishes for Ganagandharvan rkn

    Legendary singer Dr K J Yesudas turns 84: Music world pours wishes for Ganagandharvan

    Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

    BREAKING: Charminar Express derails at Nampally railway station, some injuries reported

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Djokovic to Sinner, here are the top contenders for the men's singles title osf

    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic to Sinner, here are the top contenders for the men's singles title

    Explained Why Centre does not see Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution

    Explained: Why Centre does not see Aligarh Muslim University as a minority institution

    OMG 2 Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai ATG

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon