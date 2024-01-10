Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's mother claims Ankita Lokhande using Sushant Singh Rajput's name for 'sympathy'

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain claimed the couple's repeated fights in the house look planned. She also said Ankita used her former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to get sympathy.

Ankita Lokhande frequently mentions her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in the Bigg Boss 17 house. While many have accused the actress of attempting to generate sympathy by exploiting SSR's name, Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana Jain, has shared the same sentiment.

Ankita's mother-in-law recently accused the actress of exploiting Sushant's name to generate sympathy for herself on Saas Bahu Aur Saajish. “Ankita has been naming Sushant. Looks like she is trying to take sympathy for herself. Sushant is anyway gone,” Vicky Jain’s mother said in Hindi. She also expressed concern over Ankita's constant fights and arguments with Vicky Jain, even though she is a good daughter-in-law. “She is a good daughter-in-law but for now, I cannot see her goodness. I have tried to explain to them to be an epitome of goodness for the rest of the days,” Vicky’s mother said.

“Ankita only asks for time, please give her that. She says that Vicky gives time to everyone but not her. I have asked Vicky to give her more time,” she added.

Also Read: OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer failed for THIS reason; reveals director Amit Rai

Exclusive scoop: Vicky Jain's mom shares her honest opinions on #AnkitaLokhande𓃟 & #MunawaraFaruqui𓃵's friendship and says "Hume ache nahi lagta dekh ke". And here is what she comments on #VickyJain𓃵 & #MannaraChopra𓃵 's friendship. To know watch the full video till the end. pic.twitter.com/8Xl4Ec3u4D — TusharVijh (@TusharVijh) January 10, 2024

Asked if Ankita feels insecure when Vicky speaks to other contestants inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ranjana Jain agreed and said, “This should not happen. Even you (Ankita) are talking to others. Right? He has given you freedom, you should also do that. Ankita should understand Vicky’s nature. He cannot live without friends.”

However, Vicky’s mother also argued that the couple’s repeated fights sometimes look planned. “It feels like they are deliberately doing it (laughs). They say this is their way to show love to one another,” she told the entertainment show.

No words



No daughter in law should go through this behavior



No mother in law should behave like that .#AnkitaLokhande



pic.twitter.com/4oFDFtbgVp — Professor (@Ajeet19960306) January 8, 2024

Ankita and Vicky are frequently seen arguing in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankita recently smacked her hubby. The businessman's mother spoke about the incident, “It is unfair. We live in India. Husbands are considered gods here. Your husband is a devta, you are beating him.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and others get nominated this week

Vicky Jain’s mother will be gracing the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita’s mother will also join her.