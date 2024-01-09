Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17 update: Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui clash over Ankita Lokhande for THIS reason

    In the latest Bigg Boss 17 episode, tensions rise as Vicky Jain confronts Munawar Faruqui for taking a stand for Ankita Lokhande. Vicky accuses Munawar of creating a negative image and advises him to prioritize self-assertion

    Bigg Boss 17 continued its drama-packed journey on January 8, 2024, with intense confrontations and heated arguments among the contestants. One notable incident involved Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui, revolving around the latter's decision to take a stand for Ankita Lokhande against Abhishek Kumar.

    The episode commenced with intense altercations, including a heated exchange between Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar. However, it was the confrontation between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui that took center stage. Vicky expressed his frustration, believing that Ankita perceived him negatively due to Munawar's interference.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In the previous episode, when Abhishek Kumar targeted Ankita Lokhande with inappropriate comments, Munawar Faruqui stepped in, vehemently defending her. In today's episode, Vicky Jain questioned Munawar about why he intervened in Ankita's matter, accusing him of tarnishing Vicky's image in front of his wife.

    Vicky confronted Munawar, stating, "When you felt that Abhishek went against Ankita, you immediately showed up in her support but did not take a stand for yourself whenever he did the same to you." Munawar responded, claiming it was a mistake, but Vicky insisted that Munawar should not fight for Ankita if she doesn't want his support.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 update: 'I am not accepting your sorry', Samarth Jurel retorts to Isha Malviya; Read more

    Turning his attention to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky accused her of sending mixed signals by allowing Munawar to speak in her favor while instructing Vicky to stay away from her matters. He expressed his displeasure, saying, "It clearly appears that you are doing all this to gain her trust. I don't want to feel this way for you. I have always liked you and told you, but I did not like this, bro. You should take a stand when you feel the right time. This was not the right time; it was not your fight today. It was her fight. It was my fight."

    Despite Munawar's explanations regarding Abhishek Kumar's wrongdoing, Vicky questioned him about not speaking up when the actor initially made mistakes. Tempers flared, and Vicky Jain lost his cool at Ankita Lokhande, criticizing her for silencing him while allowing others to speak freely. Advising Munawar on his behavior, Vicky urged him to first take a stand for himself before supporting others, emphasizing that Ankita might perceive Munawar's actions as self-improvement for her sake.

