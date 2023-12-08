Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar's fiery clash unveils SHOCKING truths; Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17's Dec 7 episode witnessed a fiery showdown between Isha and Abhishek, exposing dark secrets. Accusations of one-night stands, beauty injections, and below-the-belt comments escalated into a physical altercation during an immunity task. The intense episode left viewers on the edge, anticipating further drama in the volatile house

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 8:53 AM IST

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, aired on December 7, 2023, took an intense turn as the feud between former flames Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar escalated, unraveling shocking revelations about their past. The show, known for its drama and conflicts, showcased a heated exchange of words and personal attacks, adding a new layer of complexity to the dynamics among the contestants.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Dramatic Kitchen Confrontation

    The episode began with a heated argument between Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey, reaching its peak near the kitchen. Comedian Munawar Faruqui attempted to intervene, advising Abhishek to avoid fighting in the cooking area. Ignoring the advice, Isha Malviya, who was cooking at the time, accused Abhishek of not listening and predicted that he would continue doing as he pleased, leading to a confrontation between the two.

    Ugly Secrets Exposed

    Amidst the exchange of words, Isha made a comment about Abhishek Kumar's physique, alleging that it was the result of injections. In a swift retort, Abhishek claimed that Isha herself used beauty injections, leaving her visibly shocked. The argument took a darker turn when Isha exposed Abhishek's alleged one-night stands, prompting him to retaliate by accusing her of having similar experiences.

    Below-the-Belt Conversation with Samarth Jurel

    The drama extended beyond the Isha-Abhishek conflict when Samarth Jurel joined the fray, engaging in a below-the-belt conversation with Abhishek. Jurel commented, "Tu khokla hai" (You are hollow), to which Abhishek responded by suggesting Jurel consult Isha for a more accurate assessment. Abhishek further insinuated that Isha could be found partying late into the night.

    Physical Altercation in Immunity Task

    The tension between Isha and Abhishek reached its peak during an immunity task, resulting in a physical altercation. Isha pushed Abhishek away and demanded he stay at a distance. Samarth Jurel intervened, physically separating Abhishek from Isha, while others cautioned against resorting to physical violence during arguments.

    Spiraling Personal Attacks

    As the episode unfolded, personal attacks between Isha, Abhishek, and Samarth continued unabated. Samarth even went as far as suggesting that Abhishek should either be in jail or a mental hospital, intensifying the hostile atmosphere within the Bigg Boss house.

