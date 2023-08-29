Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 17: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra approached by makers to coach participants?

    The producers of the upcoming season approach Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, whose romance was the highlight of Bigg Boss 15.
     

    Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, the most loved couple of the Indian television industry, have been making headlines for their romantic interactions on social media. Since they first met and fell in love on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15', they have been giving their fans romantic goals. Well, as the buzz surrounding season 17 has grown, additional celebrity names, including the pair, have started making the rounds online. Tejasswi and Karan have reportedly been contacted by the reality show's producers to take part in the forthcoming season, according to a report from the Free Press Journal.

     Although there are many online rumours about their participation, it is claimed that they were asked for a different project given the show's "Couples vs. Singles" theme. It's true what you just read! Instead of asking them to participate in Salman Khan's reality programme show, the producers invited the couple to serve as mentors for the couples who would be a part of it. It will be fascinating to see how they help some of the famous couples in the business through the difficulties they might encounter in the home.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Celebrity names that have emerged for the singles team on Bigg Boss 17 include Eisha Singh, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Jiya Shankar from Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik of the Pandya Store, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar are the couple's team. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma from Meiin have also been contacted. According to reports, there will be 4 couples and 5 singles on the show. According to reports, Salman Khan will host it which will debut in October 2023. For the uninitiated, YouTuber Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 and rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16.

