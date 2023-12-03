Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh reveals he gets threats after contestants are eliminated

    Vijay Vikram Singh stated that he has been insulted whenever one of the people's favorite contenders was ousted. He also confessed that he is merely the narrator and the voice that interacts with the competitors is not his. 

    Rishka Khanna
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    Every year, viewers eagerly await the return of their favorite television reality show Bigg Boss. It has a strong fan following, and the show format is popular. People develop an emotional attachment to the program and its competitors, and it becomes a regular part of their lives. Sometimes a participant's attachment to them is so strong that their expulsion becomes the most important concern. Vijay Vikram Singh narrates the show and he recently spoke up about how they are eliminating the viewers' beloved celebrities' evictions harmed them. 

    Vijay Vikram Singh in an interview that people have insulted him whenever one of their favorite contenders was ousted. He stated that he is merely the narrator and the voice that interacts with the competitors is not his. 

    Vijay Vikram Singh confesses that he is the narrator, not Bigg Boss

    He revealed that he has to inform people that Bigg Boss has two voices, but many don't believe him. He stated that he is the voice that engages with the viewers, while another voice talks with the candidates. He also revealed that he has been abused numerous times in the last two years for removing visitors from the house. 

    Bigg Boss threatens Vijay Vikram Singh's elimination contenders

    "I keep telling them that it is the people's votes that eliminate, not mine. Second, that voice is not me. They dragged my family and started threatening them," he claimed. He did not name the Bigg Boss voice but stated that even if it were a person, they are only doing their job.

    Bigg Boss 17 contestants

    Season 17 of Bigg Boss is currently airing and has received high ratings. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya alias Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are now inside.

