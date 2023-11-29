Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra calls Abhishek Kumar an 'ass' after they indulge in massive fight

The fight began when Abhishek Kumar requested Mannara Chopra to take the container of dahi inside the Dil Ka Makaan. Mannara stated that she would not do so because she was annoyed and not in a good state of mind. Abhishek did not like Mannara's tone and he walked out and proceeded to Dil Ka Makaan to scream at Mannara.

At the end of Bigg Boss 17's last night's episode, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra got into a furious confrontation. The altercation began when Abhishek requested that Chopra put the container of dahi, which was in the kitchen area, inside the Dil Ka Makaan. Mannara stated that she would not do so because she was annoyed and not in a good state of mind. Abhishek did not like Mannara's tone and he walked out and proceeded to Dil Ka Makaan to scream at Mannara.

Abhishek charges at Mannara

Abhishek was overheard expressing that he didn't like her tone and that all he wanted her to do was pick up the dahi container. He further stated that Munawar Faruqui also did not approve of her tone.

Mannara cries after fight with Abhishek

Sana Raees Khan later went to Dil Ka Makaan to comfort Mannara, who was crying after Abhishek screamed at her. She also questioned the lawyer if Munawar thought her tone was impolite, which Sana denied. Mannara went to Dum Ka Makaan after hearing this and chastised Abhishek for lying.

During the debate, she also referred to Abhishek Kumar as a 'ass.' The actor then instructed her to leave the makaan and go cry. Abhishek also had a disagreement with Munawar after he claimed to be 'overpowering' Mannara.

Nominated contestants

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Rinku Dhawan, Firoza Khan, alias Khanzaadi, and Anurag Dobhal have been nominated for this week.