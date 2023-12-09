Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi terms Aishwarya Sharma 'attention seeker' after she claims of being 'touched'

    Aishwarya Sharma alleged that owing to the heat of the task, Samarth Jurel's hand brushed across her modesty. Khanzaadi intensified the fight by claiming that Aishwarya was only doing this to gain publicity.

    Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi terms Aishwarya Sharma 'attention seeker' after she claims of being 'touched' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

    Each episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' gives the audience something interesting to talk about. In the recent episode, Aishwarya Sharma and Khanzaadi had a violent confrontation after being 'touched' inappropriately by Samarth Jurel. Khanzaadi intensified the fight by claiming that Aishwarya was only doing this to gain publicity. Aishwarya loses her cool and rants at Khanzaadi for using such derogatory language against her. Khanzaadi refuses to stop, which brings up memories from Aishwarya's past.

    The fight

    Khanzaadi's statement made Rinku Dhawan, who sat next to Aishwarya, lose her cool and was chastised for making such baseless accusations against Aishwarya. "No woman would make such claims for attention," she remarked. Neil rushed to console Aishwarya as she burst into tears. At that point, all of the housemates were united in their opposition to Khanzaadi's remark, but she refused to listen. 

    Also Read: Tanushree Dutta reveals Emraan Hashmi is not a 'comfortable kisser'; Here's what she said

    Rinku was furious and was ready to leave the house after hitting Khanzaadi."Mauke pe chauka mara hai maine, mereko bolti hai main attention seeker hu, I'm doing this on purpose for Abhishek's attention. I'll return it right immediately." Khanzaadi says to Sana.

    Ankita Lokhande explains Khanzaadi

    Ankita Lokhande tries to explain Khanzaadi that what she said was wrong and that Aishwarya is not the kind of girl who will take advantage of such things. But Khanzaadi refuses to understand and says that Aishwarya has also given her a lot of pain and she has cried because of her so she does not care now. She provoked my traumas, therefore now it was time for vengeance.

    The incident

    For the uninitiated, Aishwarya Sharma alleged that owing to the heat of the task, Samarth Jurel's hand brushed across her modesty. Ankita made it clear that incidents like these would happen as part of the task and that they need not be concerned.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
