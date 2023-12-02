Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls Mannara Chopra 'hypocrite'; also questions Ankita about Munawar

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Karan Johar will host 'Bigg Boss 17's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' instead of Salman Khan. He will be addressing Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra. He is also seen labelling the latter a 'hypocrite'.

Salman Khan's reality programme 'Bigg Boss 17' will have a new twist this 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' with Karan Johar taking over as presenter. Karan Johar is expected to confront Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra about Munawar Faruqui's treatment in the Bigg Boss house..

Mannara is chastised by Karan in the previously posted show teaser for seeking validation for her friendship and for failing to support Munawar following his nomination by Anurag. Karan calls her acts hypocritical and accuses her of having two standards. He says, "Mannara Chopra, jiska ek hi kaam hai, dosti ka validation manga. Aapne Anurag se ek baar bhi nahi poocha ki why did he nominate your so-called best friend in the house. Ye kya friendship hai? Isse kehte hai friendship? According to me, it's hypocrisy. It's called having double standards."

Meanwhile, Karan queries Ankita about her feelings for Munawar, to which Ankita responds that she is emotional. She also emphasised how possessive she is, to which Karan Johar said, "Main aisi hi hu, main emotional hu, mujhe bura lagta hai toh main much pe bol dungi; ye paunch line sirf hum sunte hai. Aapke actions mein dikhe nahi."

On October 15, Salman Khan's programme resumed with a brand-new season. 'Bigg Boss 17' is now available on JioCinema, providing 24x7 drama-filled entertainment. Alternatively, the show may be on Colours TV at 9 p.m.

The house's theme is 'Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same,' implying that Bigg Boss will not carry on with his time-honoured principle of equality.The Archive Room is one of the new and fascinating elements in 'BB 17'. 'BB 17' is divided into three houses this time, namely 'Dil, Dimaag, and Dum'.