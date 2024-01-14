Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar asks Isha Malviya to justify her comments on Munawar-Ayesha relation, watch video

    The latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 had standby host Karan Johar dissatisfied with Isha Malviya's remarks on Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan using and throwing people.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 is approaching an exciting finale and the recent episodes had the contestants's families coming in. Now that the family week is done, the latest promo shows standby host Karan Johar dissatisfied with Isha Malviya's remarks on Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. This is Karan's second time hosting Bigg Boss 17 in Salman's absence. 

    The promo

    In the viral promo video, an enraged Karan confronted Isha, saying, "You have said about Munawar that he has used and thrown many people. I honestly want to know if you have forgotten your history." Isha attempted to justify herself, claiming, "I never said anything with such intention."

    Karan immediately criticized Isha, saying, "I understand both the act of innocence and the true innocence. Isn't it a double standard, Isha? It's bloody hell, double standards." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother likes Rashami Desai's post criticising Vicky Jain's mother

    Bigg Boss 17

    The previous week inside the Bigg Boss house was emotional, as participants' family members paid them visits and explained where they were going wrong on the show. Bigg Boss 17 will air its grand finale on January 28.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
