Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets trolled for accusing Samarth Jurel of poking Abhishek Kumar (Video)

A video of Abhishek slapping Samarth became viral on social media, and netizens praised the former. Now, in the newest promo, viewers see a completely different side of Isha, in which she is shown blaming Samarth for constantly poking Abhishek.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel are the most talked about housemates of the current season. Isha and Abhishek entered the programme on the first day and have been at odds ever since, since they were apparently dating at one point. The equation between them deteriorated after Samarth Jurel entered the BB House as a wildcard entry.

After seeing Abhishek for a while, Isha was apparently seeing Samarth, who was also a cast member on the same production as Isha and Abhishek.

Isha and Samarth were recently seen openly poking and prodding Abhishek over his'mental health' in a recent episode. Things went awry after Abhishek smacked Samarth as the latter was touching the former's face with a tissue. A video of Abhishek punching Samarth went viral on social media, with netizens strongly backing the former.

Promo BiggBoss17 #IshaMavliya exposed #SamarthJurel says tu poke karta bogat zyada AbhishekKumar ko pic.twitter.com/Tp8DftKNkH — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 3, 2024

Abhishek apologised to Samarth, Bigg Boss, and Isha after punching him. But Isha and Samarth continued to criticise and poke Abhishek.

However, in the most recent commercial, viewers saw a completely different side of Isha, in which she is shown scolding Samarth for constantly poking Abhishek. She may also be heard stating to Samarth, 'poking ke shehanshah'. Samarth was enraged, and he suggested Isha to go see Abhishek if she felt so awful for him.

Game Jeete Yaa Naa Jeete Banda Dil Jeet Gaya 💯



Listening & Watching this on loop 🔥🎵#AbhishekKumar is on fire 🔥#AbhishekKumar𓃵 - #ThugLife

#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss

Abhishek Kumar won the show!! 🏆

Eviction doesn't matter now!!! pic.twitter.com/2OXKKwloDD — NO BIGG BØSS -MASTER DISCREET-👑LORD SHALIN 🔥 (@no_biggboss) January 2, 2024

Here's how netizens reacted

Soon after the commercial went viral, netizens flooded the comment area, slamming Isha for having a "double face."

One user wrote, ''And their planning and plotting is exposed.'' Another one wrote, ''Isha pura ilzam samarth pe dal degi wkw me samarth ki class lagegi or isha ko kuch nahi bola jayega lekin starting poke karne ki isha ne hi ki thi 2 poker hai joker to gaya ab ye dono poker bache hai.''

A third user commented, ''Isha is worst Yaar dono ne milke poke Kiya Abhishek ko and jab pata chala poking zayda ho gayi hai chintu ko under the bus dhakel diya. Yeh dono ek dusre ke bhi nahi hai.''