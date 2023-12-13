Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets insecure with boyfriend Samarth Jurel's closeness with Mannara Chopra

    Isha Malviya was seen discussing with Ankita Lokande and Vicky Jain about how she wasn't as close to her boyfriend Samarth as Mannara Chopra was. She went on to say that Mannara talks and spends a lot of time with Samarth.

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 began with a dispute between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain over breakfast. Bigg Boss summoned Munawar Faruqui to the confession room after the couple resolved their disputes. Munawar was assigned the responsibility of persuading the housemates to utilize their funds to purchase tickets to his standup concert rather than the luxury ration.

    Later, Isha was seen discussing with Ankita Lokande and Vicky Jain about how she wasn't as close to her boyfriend Samarth as Mannara Chopra was. She went on to say that Mannara talks and spends a lot of time with Samarth to which Ankita replies that even he talks to her. Isha also claims that at times she wonders if she is his girlfriend or Mannara.

    Isha and Samarth's fight 

    Isha complains to Samarth about his closeness with Mannara and says, "I find it weird seeing you and Mannara, I know that wouldn't be her intention but I am feeling weird." Samarth questions Isha about who she shared this private topic with. She adopts Vicky and Ankita's names. "This is the same couple who used to pounce on you," Samarth gets enraged and says, "Now you are going to talk to everyone about it but me. Vicky used to incite you against me, and now you believe they are offering you sound advice?"

    Isha also mentions that Samarth is busy talking to the girls in the house and gives less attention to her. Samarth also adds that he also sees Isha talking and setting her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar's hair which makes him uncomfortable. 

    Bigg Boss 17

    The house is now down to 14 contestants, including Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Arun Mashettey, Firoza Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Samarth Jurel, and new wild card Aoora. 

