Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput to Abhishek Kumar; says "he was perfectionist"

    TV star Ankita Lokhande gets emotional while talking about her late ex-boyfriend, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 with her co-contestant Abhishek Kumar.

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput to Abhishek Kumar; says "he was a perfectionist" RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    As a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande disclosed that her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput would be "very affected" by what people posted about him on social media. Ankita also described the late Bollywood star as "an extremely hardworking person." On the set of Pavitra Rishta, directed by Ekta Kapoor, Ankita and Sushant fell in love. 2010 saw them start dating, and 2016 saw them break up.

    While speaking with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, Ankita said, “When you roam around in pants and without shirt, you remind me of Sushant. His physique was exactly like yours.”

    She continued, “Sushant was hardworking to the next level. He would be very involved and was a perfectionist. I’m very easy go lucky, but he would dive deep into things. He would get affected by what people talked about him on Twitter.” Ankita further said that he cared for everyone around him. “Sushant did not have anybody to stand up for him,” she added.

    Also Read: Who is Shalini Talwar? Know all about Yo Yo Honey Singh's ex-wife and their marriage

    When Abhishek apologised for bringing up the topic, Ankita said she always feels “very proud” of Sushant. “I like talking about him. He was a family,” she added. 

    Ankita had previously disclosed on the programme that Sushant had broken up with her without offering any explanation, and she was still unsure of the reason for their breakup.

    “Wo ek dum rak raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him),” Ankita told Munawar Faruqui.

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Bhutan: Actress enjoys Bhutanese hot stone bath called 'Dotsho'

    Ankita added that it took her two and a half years to move on following her breakup with Sushant. She stated that she could not see herself seeing anybody else for a long time, even if Sushant had moved on after their separation.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elvish Yadav snake venom case: YouTuber falls sick after three hours of Police questioning RKK

    Elvish Yadav snake venom case: YouTuber falls sick after three hours of Police questioning

    Megan Fox talks about her miscarriage with her beau Machine Gun Kelly, also pens poems on her born child

    Megan Fox talks about her miscarriage with her beau Machine Gun Kelly, also pens poems on her born child

    'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch: Director Meghna Gulzar opens up about the film and casting Vicky Kaushal RKK

    'Sam Bahadur' trailer launch: Director Meghna Gulzar opens up about the film and casting Vicky Kaushal

    The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calling him 'legend' RBA

    The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calls him 'legend'

    Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 7 facts about the high-profile case RBA

    Honey Singh-Shalini Talwar Divorce: 7 facts about the high-profile case

    Recent Stories

    Elvish Yadav snake venom case: YouTuber falls sick after three hours of Police questioning RKK

    Elvish Yadav snake venom case: YouTuber falls sick after three hours of Police questioning

    Kerala: Universities in crisis as entire funds transferred to treasury rkn

    Kerala: Universities in crisis as entire funds transferred to treasury

    WhatsApp to roll out search message by date feature Here is why it is important gcw

    WhatsApp to roll out 'search message by date' feature; Here's why it is important

    Former minister Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri accuses Karnataka CM of emptying state coffers for guarantee schemes vkp

    Former minister Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri accuses Karnataka CM of emptying state coffers for guarantee schemes

    Apologise says NCW after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar population control idea misfires gcw

    Apologise, says NCW after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s population control idea misfires

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon