Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput to Abhishek Kumar; says "he was perfectionist"

TV star Ankita Lokhande gets emotional while talking about her late ex-boyfriend, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 with her co-contestant Abhishek Kumar.

As a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande disclosed that her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput would be "very affected" by what people posted about him on social media. Ankita also described the late Bollywood star as "an extremely hardworking person." On the set of Pavitra Rishta, directed by Ekta Kapoor, Ankita and Sushant fell in love. 2010 saw them start dating, and 2016 saw them break up.

While speaking with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, Ankita said, “When you roam around in pants and without shirt, you remind me of Sushant. His physique was exactly like yours.”

She continued, “Sushant was hardworking to the next level. He would be very involved and was a perfectionist. I’m very easy go lucky, but he would dive deep into things. He would get affected by what people talked about him on Twitter.” Ankita further said that he cared for everyone around him. “Sushant did not have anybody to stand up for him,” she added.

When Abhishek apologised for bringing up the topic, Ankita said she always feels “very proud” of Sushant. “I like talking about him. He was a family,” she added.

Ankita had previously disclosed on the programme that Sushant had broken up with her without offering any explanation, and she was still unsure of the reason for their breakup.

“Wo ek dum rak raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him),” Ankita told Munawar Faruqui.

Ankita added that it took her two and a half years to move on following her breakup with Sushant. She stated that she could not see herself seeing anybody else for a long time, even if Sushant had moved on after their separation.