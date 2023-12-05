Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande or Mannara Chopra? Who will get nominated for eviction in week 8? Details out

    Bigg Boss 17 Week 8 Nominations: In last night's episode of Bigg Boss 17, the nominations task for the week took place centre stage. Let us know who got nominated for eviction this week. a

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 7:52 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 Nominations Task: Since the premiere of Salman Khan's much-loved reality programme in October of this year, the show's creative team has been bringing several twists to increase the entertainment value for Bigg Boss 17, which is presently airing on Colours TV and Jio Cinema.

    The nominations job for the week will take the stage in tonight's episode (December 4) of Bigg Boss 17. For those who are unfamiliar, the Bigg Boss house is separated into three sections: Dil, Dimag, and Dum. With the reality programme undergoing a number of dramatic shifts, this week's nomination process promises to be as enthralling as ever. 

    The nomination procedure this week
    Bigg Boss announces this week's nomination assignment, dubbed 'BB Coffee Shop,' in which housemates will nominate others for this week's elimination by flinging coffee at them. Munawar Faruqui nominates Aishwarya Sharma for being idle in the game in compared to the other housemates throughout the challenge.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Ankita Lokhande nominates Mannara Chopra, noting that they both dislike each other and that she wishes to continue their feud. In contrast, Abhishek Kumar is seen nominating Sana Raees Khan and Mannara. Finally, Arun nominates Abhishek, sparking a brawl between the two. 

    Nominated contestants of this week
    According to social media speculation, eight Bigg Boss 17 contestants were nominated for elimination this week. Anurag Dobhal, Arun Srikanth Mahashettey, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Sana Sana Raees Khan are among those on the list. Because an official confirmation of the nominations is still pending, we'll have to wait until tonight's (December 4) broadcast to find out whether the aforementioned nomination list is correct. Are you looking forward to this week's nomination task? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

     

