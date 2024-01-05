Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan

Bigg Boss 17: A video of Vicky Jain flirting with Ayesha Khan became viral, and it went a little low when he started singing the romantic song 'Bheege honth tere' while looking at Ayesha's hot dress.

Bigg Boss 17 will have a winner shortly as the show will come to an end in a few weeks. This season has been pretty entertaining, with the most recent episodes capturing everyone's attention. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of television's most popular couples. They took part in Bigg Boss 17 together, and their marriage has become the show's focus as they are seen fighting a lot. Yet again, an incident took place where Vicky was seen singing the song 'Bheege hooth tere' for contestant Ayesha Khan which made Ankita uncomfortable and also angry.

The incident

A video of Vicky flirting with Ayesha became viral, and it went a little low. Vicky was resting in the garden area with Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. Ankita was observed conversing with Munawar in the garden itself. Soon after, Vicky begins singing 'Bheege honth tere' while glancing at Ayesha, and she mentions that she is wearing a sleeveless dress today.

Vicky then explained that he was singing the song because Ayesha's dress was similar to what the actress wore in the film's song. Isha was stunned to hear that and even asked him what he was saying. Ayesha was likewise taken aback and called Ankita. Ankita questioned Vicky about what he was saying. She implored Isha to tell her the truth, but Ayesha said it was all a joke.

Isha briefed her about the entire incident, and Ayesha told Vicky to stop Ankita because her name was involved, which would appear horrible. Ankita was very upset with Vicky and asked him not to do 'gandi battein' (cheap talks).

The video

This is not acceptable I’m Glad She Confronts Him. As a Married Man He Should know his boundaries. Phir girls aise personality ki taraf attract ho jati h or home breaker kehlati h , #VickyBhaiya #VickyJain #AnkitaLokhande#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBos pic.twitter.com/ZkuuAsFbX4 — Neeru (@NSid_1212) January 4, 2024

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

At present, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aoora, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel and Arun Mahashettey are in the house.