Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan

    Bigg Boss 17: A video of Vicky Jain flirting with Ayesha Khan became viral, and it went a little low when he started singing the romantic song 'Bheege honth tere' while looking at Ayesha's hot dress. 

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    Bigg Boss 17 will have a winner shortly as the show will come to an end in a few weeks. This season has been pretty entertaining, with the most recent episodes capturing everyone's attention. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of television's most popular couples. They took part in Bigg Boss 17 together, and their marriage has become the show's focus as they are seen fighting a lot. Yet again, an incident took place where Vicky was seen singing the song 'Bheege hooth tere' for contestant Ayesha Khan which made Ankita uncomfortable and also angry.  

    The incident

    A video of Vicky flirting with Ayesha became viral, and it went a little low. Vicky was resting in the garden area with Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan. Ankita was observed conversing with Munawar in the garden itself. Soon after, Vicky begins singing 'Bheege honth tere' while glancing at Ayesha, and she mentions that she is wearing a sleeveless dress today.

    Vicky then explained that he was singing the song because Ayesha's dress was similar to what the actress wore in the film's song. Isha was stunned to hear that and even asked him what he was saying. Ayesha was likewise taken aback and called Ankita. Ankita questioned Vicky about what he was saying. She implored Isha to tell her the truth, but Ayesha said it was all a joke.

    Isha briefed her about the entire incident, and Ayesha told Vicky to stop Ankita because her name was involved, which would appear horrible. Ankita was very upset with Vicky and asked him not to do 'gandi battein' (cheap talks).

    Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with Yash in THIS film, details here

    The video

    Bigg Boss 17 contestants

    At present, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aoora, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel and Arun Mahashettey are in the house.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with Yash in THIS film, details here RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with Yash in THIS film, details here

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy, indulge in verbal fight RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy, indulge in verbal fight

    The First Omen Trailer: Prequel to 1976 cult classic 'The Omen' shows the birth of evil RBA

    The First Omen Trailer: Prequel to 1976 cult classic 'The Omen' shows the birth of evil

    Teja Sajja starrer 'HanuMan' pre-release event to be held on THIS date; Read more ATG

    Teja Sajja starrer 'HanuMan' pre-release event to be held on THIS date; Read more

    Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member files complaint over hurling of slipper on Thalapathy Vijay rkn

    Vijay Makkal Iyakkam member files complaint over hurling of slipper on Thalapathy Vijay

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings

    'Please forgive me...' Student drops apology note, bag with 'stolen' equipment at teacher's home in Trivandrum rkn

    'Please forgive me...' Student drops apology note, bag with 'stolen' equipment at teacher's home in Trivandrum

    Kerala HC hits a milestone; clears over 86000 cases out of nearly 1 lakh filed in 2023 anr

    Kerala HC hits a milestone; clears over 86000 cases out of nearly 1 lakh filed in 2023

    First update in nearly 30 years: A new button on Microsoft Windows PC keyboard

    First update in nearly 30 years: A new button on Microsoft Windows PC keyboard

    Inside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invite

    Inside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony invite (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon