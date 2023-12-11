Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar fights with Vicky Jain calls him 'fake', 'boring' and 'stupid'

    Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a heated argument and the former claims that Abhishek has a selfish personality what did he gain by becoming self-centered?

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar fights with Vicky Jain calls him 'fake', 'boring' and 'stupid' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    Vicky Jain attempts to persuade Abhishek Kumar in the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' that he has been prioritizing himself first and thus has not been able to make any relationships in the house. The fight takes place when Abhishek tells Khanzaadi that speaking to him in whispers is making Bigg Boss make announcements. Abhishek says that he does not want to be confined to anyone's shell.

    Vicky and Abhishek fight

    Vicky and Abhishek get into a heated argument and the former claims that Abhishek has a selfish personality what did he gain by becoming self-centered? Abhishek believes that Anurag Dobhal is hiding something. Vicky then uses the example of how everyone thought Anurag should be spared from the season nomination but he refused since he refused to apologize. Abhishek then asks Vicky to speak fast as his talks are very boring to him. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey makes fun of Vicky Jain's hair patch, get into heated conversation

    Abhishek also terms Vicky as 'bewakoof', boring', 'fake', and 'stupid' and says that everyone calls him stupid behind his back, but he has the guts to say him to his face.

    Bigg Boss 17

    Sana Raees Khan was the recent contestant whose journey came to an end this week as she was evicted. While the show is now in its ninth week, popular K-pop singer Aoora entered the Bigg Boss House as the season's third wildcard competitor. 

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer; actress launches new production house 'Tralala Moving Pictures' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer; actress launches new production house 'Tralala Moving Pictures'

    Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund RBA

    Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

    Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video RKK

    Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video

    Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey makes fun of Vicky Jain's hair patch, get into heated conversation RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey makes fun of Vicky Jain's hair patch, get into heated conversation

    Video ejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol entry track from Animal- Watch RBA

    Video: Tejasswi Prakash dances to Lord Bobby Deol’s entry track from Animal (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer; actress launches new production house 'Tralala Moving Pictures' RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer; actress launches new production house 'Tralala Moving Pictures'

    Bengaluru tops list of cities with highest number of acid attacks in India; check details vkp

    Bengaluru tops list of cities with highest number of acid attacks in India; check details

    Senior citizen in Bengaluru falls victim to Rs 4.77 lakh Canara Bank credit card scam vkp

    Senior citizen in Bengaluru falls victim to Rs 4.77 lakh Canara Bank credit card scam

    Invent machine that can count currency notes faster Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tells IIT-Dhanbad students amid I-T raid on Congress RS MP

    'Invent machine that can count currency faster...' V-P Dhankhar to IIT-Dhanbad students amid I-T raid (WATCH)

    Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund RBA

    Chennai flood: Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan donates Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon