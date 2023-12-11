Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar fights with Vicky Jain calls him 'fake', 'boring' and 'stupid'

Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a heated argument and the former claims that Abhishek has a selfish personality what did he gain by becoming self-centered?

Vicky Jain attempts to persuade Abhishek Kumar in the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 17' that he has been prioritizing himself first and thus has not been able to make any relationships in the house. The fight takes place when Abhishek tells Khanzaadi that speaking to him in whispers is making Bigg Boss make announcements. Abhishek says that he does not want to be confined to anyone's shell.

Vicky and Abhishek fight

Vicky and Abhishek get into a heated argument and the former claims that Abhishek has a selfish personality what did he gain by becoming self-centered? Abhishek believes that Anurag Dobhal is hiding something. Vicky then uses the example of how everyone thought Anurag should be spared from the season nomination but he refused since he refused to apologize. Abhishek then asks Vicky to speak fast as his talks are very boring to him.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mashettey makes fun of Vicky Jain's hair patch, get into heated conversation

Abhishek also terms Vicky as 'bewakoof', boring', 'fake', and 'stupid' and says that everyone calls him stupid behind his back, but he has the guts to say him to his face.

Bigg Boss 17

Sana Raees Khan was the recent contestant whose journey came to an end this week as she was evicted. While the show is now in its ninth week, popular K-pop singer Aoora entered the Bigg Boss House as the season's third wildcard competitor.