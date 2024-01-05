Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar eliminated by THIS contestant due to slap incident, Netizens angrily react

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel repeatedly after he put a tissue in his mouth, and made jokes about his mental trauma during an argument with Isha Malviya.

    Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing new unexpected developments with each passing week. Abhishek Kumar recently smacked Samarth Jurel following a fight between them and Isha Malviya. According to social media, the actor has been ejected from the show by captain Ankita Lokhande. Netizens have taken to social media to share their reactions to the occurrence.

    Ankita Lokhande eliminates Abhishek Kumar

    According to numerous viral tweets on the microblogging site X, Bigg Boss left Abhishek's destiny on the show in the hands of captain Ankita Lokhande, who decided to remove him by violating one of the show's most fundamental regulations. In response to these assertions, some people turned to Twitter to express their displeasure with the decision.

    Netizens react

    The slap incident

    For the uninitiated, Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel repeatedly after he put a tissue in his mouth, and made jokes about his mental trauma during an argument with Isha Malviya.

