Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik gets attacked by netizens for '3 in the bed' video - READ

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik who won the hearts of fans and netizens with his memorable stint in the controversial reality show on Colors TV, has posted a new video in which he enjoys gala time with another couple and, this threesome video has left his fans fuming.

Abdu Rozik has left netizens completely unhappy and dissatisfied. Recently the Bigg Boss 16 fame actor and social media sensation took to his Instagram handle and dropped a bold and candid three-in-the-bed video. It featured Abdu with another man and a woman in the bed. This video has claimed and suggested that the three indulged in a sexual relationship with one other along the lines of a threesome. This threesome video featuring three in the bed has irked his fans and netizens with anger. This video post of Abdu Rozik has not settled down well with his fans and followers who have expressed their hurt, shock, and anger in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first choice for Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr? Know what went wrong thereafter

However, after this particular video got dropped by Abdu Rozik on his official Instagram handle online, netizens expressed dissatisfaction with it and warned Abdu Rozik not to ruin his image. While some labelled it as gross, others recommended team of the singer and actor not let him agree to such collaborations, which is only damaging his image more.

"Avoid posting such content, even if it is out of fun. It is a genuine request from your fan and your social media family. Loads of Love to you!", said a fan. "Does not suit you. You are going to ruin your image," another fan noted. "Abdu, this video is not good for you. Your personality is different, cute and innocent. Do not make this type of video on like. We love you, Abdu," a third comment read.

Abdu Rozik became a huge celebrity and a well-known household name in India after his strong stint in Bigg Boss 16. He got hailed as one of the cutest contestants in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Recently, Abdu made a special appearance in the ongoing season two of Bigg Boss OTT. Besides this, he also featured in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan recently, in which he essayed the role of a kidnapper.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna to star with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni? Here's what we know