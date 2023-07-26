Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik gets attacked by netizens for '3 in the bed' video - READ

    Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik who won the hearts of fans and netizens with his memorable stint in the controversial reality show on Colors TV, has posted a new video in which he enjoys gala time with another couple and, this threesome video has left his fans fuming.

    Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik gets attacked by netizens for '3 in the bed' video - READ vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

    Abdu Rozik has left netizens completely unhappy and dissatisfied. Recently the Bigg Boss 16 fame actor and social media sensation took to his Instagram handle and dropped a bold and candid three-in-the-bed video. It featured Abdu with another man and a woman in the bed. This video has claimed and suggested that the three indulged in a sexual relationship with one other along the lines of a threesome. This threesome video featuring three in the bed has irked his fans and netizens with anger. This video post of Abdu Rozik has not settled down well with his fans and followers who have expressed their hurt, shock, and anger in the comments section.

    ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first choice for Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr? Know what went wrong thereafter

    However, after this particular video got dropped by Abdu Rozik on his official Instagram handle online, netizens expressed dissatisfaction with it and warned Abdu Rozik not to ruin his image. While some labelled it as gross, others recommended team of the singer and actor not let him agree to such collaborations, which is only damaging his image more.

    "Avoid posting such content, even if it is out of fun. It is a genuine request from your fan and your social media family. Loads of Love to you!", said a fan. "Does not suit you. You are going to ruin your image," another fan noted. "Abdu, this video is not good for you. Your personality is different, cute and innocent. Do not make this type of video on like. We love you, Abdu," a third comment read.

    Abdu Rozik became a huge celebrity and a well-known household name in India after his strong stint in Bigg Boss 16. He got hailed as one of the cutest contestants in the history of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Recently, Abdu made a special appearance in the ongoing season two of Bigg Boss OTT. Besides this, he also featured in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan recently, in which he essayed the role of a kidnapper.

    ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna to star with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first choice for Shah Rukh Khans Darr? Know what went wrong thereafter ADC

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first choice for Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr? Know what went wrong thereafter

    'Oppenheimer': Varun Dhawan takes potshots at 'Bhagavad Gita' reference in steamy scene vma

    'Oppenheimer': Varun Dhawan takes potshots at 'Bhagavad Gita' reference in steamy scene

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' screening: Jaya Bachchan disciplines paparazzi to lower their voice MSW EAI

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' screening: Jaya Bachchan disciplines paparazzi to lower their voice

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Thalapathy Vijay: Jawan to have fight sequences between two stars? Read this RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Thalapathy Vijay: Jawan to have fight sequences between two stars? Read this

    Rashmika Mandanna to star with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni? Here's what we know RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna to star with Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to our bravehearts; check details AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Here's how you can donate to our bravehearts; check details

    Somnath to Dwarkadhish temple: 10 temples in Gujarat for your spiritual journey ATG EAI

    Somnath to Dwarkadhish temple: 10 temples in Gujarat for your spiritual journey

    Breaking barriers: Meet Rikkie Kolle, the first transgender Miss Netherlands aiming for Miss Universe crown snt

    Breaking barriers: Meet Rikkie Kolle, the first transgender Miss Netherlands aiming for Miss Universe crown

    Rottweiler to Siberian Husky-7 most expensive dog breeds in India RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to Siberian Husky-7 most expensive dog breeds in India

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 10 crore? anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Monsoon Bumper BR-92 26 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 10 crore? Check

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon
    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon