    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Takkar has mass elements that will cater to the mass audience of Kannada cinema. The film will arrive in theatres on May 6. 

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar
    Bangalore, First Published May 4, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Run Anthony fame Raghu Shastry’s latest flick Takkar is ready for release on May 6. The movie has an important message for society, especially women based on cybercrime. The film sees Manoj Kumar snd Ranjani Raghavan pair up as the leads. Based on cybercrime, Takkar has mass elements that will cater to the mass audience of Kannada cinema. The film will arrive in theatres on May 6. 

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    When it’s a mass film, there has to be a mass villain too isn’t it? And filling this important part is Bhajrangi Loki. The man who plays negative roles with so much elan that he makes everything look so real has a lot of fans for his acting skills. Loki is very thrilled with his turnout in the film and can’t wait to hear the feedback from the audience. 

    The movie which has been produced under SLN Creations by Nagesh Kogilu, has been shot in various places including Mysuru, Bengaluru and Malaysia. The film has music by Kadri Manikanth, editing by KM Prakash and cinematography by William David. 
     

