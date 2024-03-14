Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Besharms to Uncut Adda: Here's list of 18 OTT platforms banned by centre for vulgar content

    On Thursday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry took harsh action against various OTT platforms for broadcasting filthy and indecent information online. The Centre took this measure after receiving several warnings from Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

    Besharms to Uncut Adda: Here's list of 18 OTT platforms banned by centre for vulgar content RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took action against 18 OTT sites for distributing filthy and indecent content. Union Minister Anurag Thakur issued several warnings, prompting the Centre to prohibit these platforms nationally. 

    Not only has the government taken harsh action against OTT platforms, but also on 19 websites, 10 applications (including 7 on Google Play and 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts affiliated with these platforms.

    Also Read: Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

    List of OTT platforms:

    Dream Films
    Voovi
    Yessma
    Uncut Adda
    Tri Flicks
    X Prime
    Neon X VIP
    Besharms
    Hunters
    Rabbit
    Xtramood
    Nuefliks
    MoodX
    Mojflix
    Hot Shots VIP
    Fugi
    Chikooflix
    Prime Play

    The decision to prohibit these sites was made by the terms of the Information Technology Act of 2000, after consultation with various ministries and departments of the Centre, as well as domain experts in media and entertainment, women's rights, and children's rights. 

    According to a PIB press release, "a significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and demeaning to women." It featured nudity and sexual behaviours in a variety of unsuitable situations, including teacher-student interactions and incestuous familial relationships. The content contained sexual innuendos and, in some cases, lengthy parts of pornographic and sexually explicit sequences with no thematic or cultural value.

    "The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986," the announcement said. 

    Also Read: 'Naadaniyaan': Khushi, Ibrahim, Junaid Khan to make big screen debut

    Regarding viewership on these platforms:
    According to the PIB statement, one of the OTT applications had over one crore downloads, while the other two had over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, the social media profiles of these OTT services have a combined following of over 32 lakh individuals.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 2:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ed Sheeran calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' one of his favourite films, terms it 'incredible' RKK

    Ed Sheeran calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' one of his favourite films, terms it 'incredible'

    'Lal Salaam': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recalls 'shocking mishap' that occurred during shoot, Read on NIR

    'Lal Salaam': Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recalls 'shocking mishap' that occurred during shoot, Read on

    Farah Khan meets Ed Sheeran after 7 years at Shah Rukh Khan's house, shares picture RKK

    Farah Khan meets Ed Sheeran after 7 years at Shah Rukh Khan's house, shares picture

    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement romours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake' RKK

    Raj Anadkat dismisses engagement rumours with Munmun Dutta, calls them 'baseless' and 'fake'

    IPL 2024: 'Got it..?' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar hints at renaming RCB to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: 'Got it..?' Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar hints at renaming RCB to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed osf

    Virat Kohli's expected arrival at RCB camp for IPL 2024 revealed

    Ed Sheeran calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' one of his favourite films, terms it 'incredible' RKK

    Ed Sheeran calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' one of his favourite films, terms it 'incredible'

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP releases list of 8 candidates in Punjab; See list here AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP releases list of 8 candidates in Punjab; See list here

    Why is CAA not applicable for Muslims? Amit Shah Explains

    Why is CAA not applicable for Muslims? Amit Shah explains (WATCH)

    Naadaniyaan: Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Junaid Khan to make big screen debut RKK

    'Naadaniyaan': Khushi, Ibrahim, Junaid Khan to make big screen debut

    Recent Videos

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon