Besharms to Uncut Adda: Here's list of 18 OTT platforms banned by centre for vulgar content

On Thursday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry took harsh action against various OTT platforms for broadcasting filthy and indecent information online. The Centre took this measure after receiving several warnings from Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took action against 18 OTT sites for distributing filthy and indecent content. Union Minister Anurag Thakur issued several warnings, prompting the Centre to prohibit these platforms nationally.

Not only has the government taken harsh action against OTT platforms, but also on 19 websites, 10 applications (including 7 on Google Play and 3 on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts affiliated with these platforms.

Also Read: Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

Ministry of I&B blocks 18 OTT platforms for obscene and vulgar content after multiple warnings; 19 websites, 10 apps, 57 social media handles of OTT platforms blocked nationwide. @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/5TGrQu5wrn — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 14, 2024

List of OTT platforms:

Dream Films

Voovi

Yessma

Uncut Adda

Tri Flicks

X Prime

Neon X VIP

Besharms

Hunters

Rabbit

Xtramood

Nuefliks

MoodX

Mojflix

Hot Shots VIP

Fugi

Chikooflix

Prime Play

The decision to prohibit these sites was made by the terms of the Information Technology Act of 2000, after consultation with various ministries and departments of the Centre, as well as domain experts in media and entertainment, women's rights, and children's rights.

According to a PIB press release, "a significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and demeaning to women." It featured nudity and sexual behaviours in a variety of unsuitable situations, including teacher-student interactions and incestuous familial relationships. The content contained sexual innuendos and, in some cases, lengthy parts of pornographic and sexually explicit sequences with no thematic or cultural value.

"The content was determined to be prima facie in violation of Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986," the announcement said.

Also Read: 'Naadaniyaan': Khushi, Ibrahim, Junaid Khan to make big screen debut

Regarding viewership on these platforms:

According to the PIB statement, one of the OTT applications had over one crore downloads, while the other two had over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, the social media profiles of these OTT services have a combined following of over 32 lakh individuals.