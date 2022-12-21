Besharam Rang controversy: Ayodhya Seer threatens to burn Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan alive

The colour of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's clothes in Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, has stirred a debate. Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni has stated that he would “burn Shah Rukh Khan alive" if he ever met him.

Seers from Ayodhya have spoken out against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which has generated significant controversy over its first song Besharam Rang, following Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and the state legislative assembly's speaker Girish Gautam. Several lawmakers have spoken out against Besharam Rang, seeking to rectify the green and saffron colours worn by Shah Rukh and Deepika in the song.

Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni said that he would even go to the extent of “burning Shah Rukh Khan alive" if he ever met him. According to Paramhans Acharya, the song 'Besharam Rang' insults the saffron colour. "Our Sanatan Dharma people are protesting."

Also Read: Trouble for Urfi Javed: Actress detained in Dubai for wearing 'revealing' outfit-report

This is something I think about all the time. We burned Shah Rukh Khan's poster today. If I ever get the chance to meet cinematic Jihadi Shah Rukh Khan, I would burn him alive "According to a news agency, the seer said. He declared that if the film 'Pathaan' is released in theatres, he will burn the theatres on fire.

He also urged people to boycott 'Pathaan'. Previously, Mahant Raju Das, the priest of Hanuman Garhi, had also spoken out against the film.

This follows Girish Gautam's recommendation that SRK sees Pathaan with his daughter Suhana Khan. "Shah Rukh should watch this film with his daughter, upload a photo, and inform the world that he is watching it with his daughter. "I dare you to produce a comparable film on the Prophet and run it," Gautam added, according to a story in Live Hindustan. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's 22-year-old daughter, will make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian icon to feature in the coveted 50 greatest actors list

While the Pathaan producers have yet to respond to the ongoing criticism, Shah Rukh recently spoke out about hostility on social media at a recent event.

"The world has become normal," Shah Rukh declared in Hindi during the start of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022. We are all content, but I am the happiest. And I have no issue to claiming that "duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ki sab, zinda hain" (I, you, and all the positive people are alive).

Shah Rukh has recently created a new benchmark. He has surpassed all his contemporaries in Indian cinema to become the only Bollywood superstar featured in a globally prominent entertainment magazine's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List. The King of Hearts again demonstrated why he is known as the 'Baadshah of Bollywood. Along with Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Viola Davis, Robert De Niro, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Portman, and Heath Ledger, King Khan is the only Indian star to earn this extraordinary accolade.